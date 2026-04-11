Breaking: Police charge driver in connection with hit-and-run Friday in Batavia

Batavia Police have charged a driver in connection with a Friday-morning hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian near River and Wilson streets in Batavia.

Police said Jacob P.G. Belarmino, 28, of North Aurora is charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, a Class 2 felony; failing to report a crash, a Class A misdemeanor; failing to give aid or information, a Class A misdemeanor; and failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk, a petty offense.

Police previously released images of the car, a dark-colored SUV, and asked the public for help identifying the driver.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the SUV, believed to be a Toyota Highlander, was heading north on South River Street. When approaching East Wilson Street, the driver turned left onto westbound East Wilson Street.

Police said the pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, was in the crosswallk, headed from the north side of East Wilson Street to the south side, “with the walk signal.” The man was hit by the car while crossing.

“The SUV proceeded to leave the scene following the crash, and the driver did not call authorities, render aid, or report the accident,” Batavia police said in a news release.

According to the release, the pedestrian was lying in the roadway after the crash and taken to an area hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Police said they found a black Toyota Highlander about 5:19 a.m. Saturday that matched the description of the vehicle.

After an investigation, police identified the driver as Belarmino, according to the release.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the hit-and-run are asked to call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.