Batavia police searching for driver in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

The Batavia Police Department are seeking to identify the driver of the pictured vehicle that allegedly crashed into a pedestrian before fleeing on April, 10, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Batavia Police Department)

Following a vehicle crashing into a person walking and then fleeing in Batavia early Friday morning, police have released images of the car and are asking the public to help identify the driver.

At around 5:34 a.m. Friday, the dark-colored vehicle struck a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk and fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian sustained injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Batavia Police Department.

The crash occurred as the vehicle was traveling north on Illinois Route 25 and turning left onto East Wilson Street. Police say the vehicle was last seen in the area of Illinois Route 31.

“If you were in the area, have surveillance or dash camera footage, or recognize the vehicle or driver, please contact the Batavia Police Department,” the police posted. “Even the smallest detail could help identify the driver and hold them accountable.”

You can contact police at 630-454-2500.

Police encouraged people to share information about the crash to help the message reach more people.