Kane County Forest Preserve to offer egg ecolab April 1 in St. Charles

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer an EcoLab for community members ages 8 and older to learn about bird ecology.

The program will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. April 1 in the Barbara Belding Lodge at Brewster Creek Forest Preserve, 6N921 Illinois State Route 25, St. Charles.

Participants will be able to learn about bird eggs. Attendees also can work on an experiment to take home and observe. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

EcoLab is a quarterly environmental education program that offers children and young adults the opportunity to analyze and learn about the natural world.

Registration is required and costs $5. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

For information, visit kaneforest.com or the forest preserve district’s social media pages.