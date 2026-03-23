Kane Forest Preserve Foundation’s annual plant sale set for April 25 in St. Charles

The Kane Forest Preserve Foundation will hold its annual native plant sale to promote biodiversity, support local systems, and foster sustainable gardening practices (Shaw Media file photo)

The Kane Forest Preserve Foundation will hold its annual native plant sale to promote biodiversity, support local systems, and foster sustainable gardening practices.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 25 at Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles.

Attendees will be able to browse a native plants selection and receive advice from plant sale staff. The sale also features giveaways and raffles.

“Each year, we eagerly look forward to hosting the Kane Native Plant Sale as a means of inspiring residents to plant native species and support local conservation,” Kane Forest Preserve Foundation chair Becky Gillam said in a news release. “We extend our gratitude to our generous sponsors, whose funding enables us to drive the mission of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.”

Plants are available for online preorder through April 12. To order plants, visit bit.ly/NativePlants26.

The Kane Forest Preserve Foundation supports the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s mission through charitable efforts.

For information, visit kaneforestpreservefoundation.org, call 630-232-5980, or email swansonlauren@kaneforest.com.