Kane County expands public access to naloxone dispensers

A free naloxone dispenser inside Building A at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. The Kane County Health Department partnered with community groups to provide free naloxone in dispensing boxes to help save lives by reversing opioid overdoses. (Photo provided by the Kane County Health Department)

The Kane County Health Department partnered with healthcare providers, community organizations, libraries, and government agencies over the past year to install publicly accessible naloxone dispensing boxes, making the life-saving medication easier for residents to obtain quickly and discreetly, officials announced in a news release.

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. In Illinois, it is available without a prescription, and individuals do not need to show identification to receive it.

Making naloxone widely available is a key strategy in preventing overdose deaths and ensuring that community members can respond immediately in an emergency, according to the release.

Naloxone dispensing boxes’ locations:

• Kane County Government Center, Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva

• Kane County Health Department, 2170 Point Blvd., Elgin

• Tri Cities Court Services, 37W777 Illinois Route 38, Suite 100, St. Charles

• Elgin Court Services, 113 S. Grove Ave, Elgin

• Aurora Court Services, 1330 N. Highland Ave., Aurora

• Waubonsee Community College Todd Library, Illinois Route 47 & Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove

• Waubonsee Community College Downtown Campus Library, 18 S. River St., Aurora

• The START Program, 550 Second Ave., Aurora

• Association for Individual Development, 1230 N. Highland Ave., and at 309 W. New Indian Trail Court, both in Aurora

• Association for Individual Development, 1135 Bowes Road, Elgin

• AID Supported Living, 691 S. State St., Elgin

• Community Crisis Center Food Distribution Center, 37 S. Geneva St., Elgin

• Aurora Public Library, 101 S. River St., Aurora

• Gateway Foundation, 400 Mercy Lane, Aurora

• Mutual Ground, 418 Oak Ave. and at its Substance Use Services, 120 Gale St., both in Aurora

• Rush Copley Medical Center, 2000 Ogden Ave., Aurora

• Mercy Medical Center, 1325 N. Highland Ave., Aurora

• Prime Healthcare Mercy Medical Behavioral Health, 1330 N. Lake St., Aurora

• Advocate Sherman Hospital, 1425 N. Randall Road, Elgin

• Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, 1845 Grandstand Place, Elgin

• Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora

These locations are in addition to more than 100 more locations in Kane County that provide free naloxone to the public.

A complete list of distribution sites – including pharmacies, treatment providers, community organizations and public agencies – can be found on the Kane County Health Department website www.kanehealth.com.