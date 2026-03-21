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Kane County Chronicle

Reserve of Geneva appoints lifestyle director

Elizabeth Battaglia to lead senior community’s activities

Elizabeth Battaglia is the new lifestyle director for The Reserve of Geneva, a 55+ senior community.

Elizabeth Battaglia is the new lifestyle director for The Reserve of Geneva, a 55+ senior community. ( Photo provided by The Reserve of Geneva)

By Brenda Schory

The Reserve of Geneva, 2508 Kaneville Road, Geneva, announced the appointment of Elizabeth Battaglia as its new lifestyle director in a news release.

Battaglia will lead the 55+ senior community’s lifestyle programming by creating engaging experiences and activities, according to the release.

Battaglia will bring a passion for creativity to her work with older adults, creating meaningful experiences that help residents stay active, connected and inspired.

“I love hearing people’s life stories and discovering the wisdom that comes from their experiences,” Battaglia said in the release. “Geneva offers so many cultural and artistic opportunities, and I look forward to helping residents explore new experiences together.”

Reserve Executive Director Jacob Kotschi praised Battaglia’s positive energy and creative spirit.

“Her ability to listen, connect, and celebrate everyday moments aligns beautifully with the warm and engaging culture our residents enjoy,” Kotschi said in the release.

More information is available online at www.reserveofgeneva.com.

GenevaKane CountyLocal News
Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory covers Geneva, crime and courts, and features for the Kane County Chronicle