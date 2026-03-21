Easter events in Kane County area, from helicopter drops to doggie egg hunts

Kane County families can look forward to various festive egg hunts and community events as Easter approaches on April 5.
Upcoming egg hunts and events include:
- South Elgin: Fox River Trolley Museum’s Bunny Burrow Express train runs 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 4, Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Illinois State Route 31. Ride along the Fox River, hunt for eggs, visit the Easter Bunny. Train rides are 75 minutes. Tickets cost $30. For information or to buy tickets, visit foxtrolley.org/visit/special-events/bunny-burrow-express.
- Batavia: Batavia Overseas Veterans of Foreign War Post 1197’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, noon-2 p.m. March 22. Children newborn to 11 can search for plastic eggs, meet the Easter Bunny at 12:30 p.m. Drinks, hot dogs and prizes provided. facebook.com/events/645-s-river-st-batavia-il-united-states-illinois-60510/annual-batavia-vfw-easter-egg-hunt.
- Batavia: Park District’s Flashlight Egg Hunt, 7:45-8:15 p.m. March 27, Prairie Path Park, 811 Mark Twain Trail. Children 9 to 12 can hunt for Easter eggs in the dark and win a prize if they find a golden egg. Bring your own flashlight, egg collection bag. Glowsticks provided. Cost: $15. Registration required: bataviaparks.org/event/flashlight-egg-hunt.
- West Dundee: Dundee Township Park District Flashlight Egg Hunt, 7:30-9 p.m. March 27, Randall Oaks Park, 750 N. Randall Road. Children 9-14 can look for eggs filled with candy and prizes. S’mores will be served. Bring your own flashlight, Easter egg bag. Cost: $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents. dtpd.org/calendar/events/flashlight-egg-hunt.
- West Chicago: Park District Flashlight Egg Hunt, 7:30 p.m. March 27, Reed Keppler Park, 129 W. National St. Children ages three to 12 will be separated into ages groups to search for eggs in the dark. Meet the Easter Bunny, redeem eggs for prizes in the park’s ARC Center. Check-in begins at 7:15 p.m. Cost: $10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents, $13 at the door. Registration encouraged by March 23: we-goparks.org/special-events.
- St. Charles: Park District Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. March 28, Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. Children 9 and under can hunt for eggs in designated age groups. Bring your own basket and arrive 15 minutes early to receive instructions. Ten-egg limit. stcparks.org/hop-on-over.
- St. Charles: Park District Doggie Egg Hunt, 2-3 p.m. March 28, River Bend Community Park, 6N517 Geneva Ave. Dogs can look for prize- and treat-filled Easter eggs, can get pictures taken with Easter Bunny. Pet-friendly vendors. Dogs must be current on vaccinations, wear visible tags, be on non-retractable leash, accompanied by owner at least 16. Registration required. Cost: $5. book.peek.com/s.
- Batavia: Park District Community Egg Hunt, 10-11 a.m. March 28, Prairie Path Park, 811 Mark Twain Trail. Children 2-8 with separate age group zones to search for Easter eggs. Bouncy house, Easter Bunny visit. Bring your own basket. bataviaparks.org/event/egg-hunts.
- Geneva: Hop Into Spring at Geneva Commons for Easter, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 28, 122 Commons Drive. Bouncy house, trackless train ride, face painting, crafts, photos with Easter Bunny.
- Elburn: Elburn Lions Club’s free annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. March 28, Elburn Lions Park, 500 Filmore St. Bring your own basket to collect eggs. Continental breakfast, free vision screenings provided. Registration required, begins 9 a.m. at the park. elburnlions.com/events/free-easter-egg-hunt.
- Sugar Grove: Village Bible Church Easter Eggstravaganza, 9:30-11 a.m. March 28, 847 Route 47. For children preschool to third grade. Easter craft, story, bounce houses. Hunt for empty eggs, receive candy snack bag. Egg hunt bags provided or bring your own basket or bag. Doors open 9:15 a.m. Egg hunt is weather permitting. Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Registration required: villagebible.church/event/24255933-2026-03-28-easter-eggstravaganza-sugar-grove.
- Aurora: The Fox Valley Park District’s Doggie Easter Egg Hunt, 10-11 a.m. March 28 at Lincoln Park Dog Park, 259 S. Russell Ave. Pets will be able to search for eggs filled with dog treats. Participants can take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Best Costume prize will be awarded. First 50 dogs receive goodie bag. Dogs must be on a leash, wear tags, be current on all vaccines and accompanied by adult. Open to ages 2 and older. Cost: $5; registration required. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/doggie-easter-egg-hunt-2/.
- Hampshire: Hampshire Township Park District and Ella Johnson Memorial Library District’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. March 28, Ralph Seyller Memorial Park, 400 E. Jefferson St. Search for Easter eggs along walking path. Easter Bunny will arrive on Hampshire Fire Protection District engine 9:45 a.m. Take pictures with Easter Bunny in Community Room. Easter games, activities are available at park’s courts. Lunch served by Waffadilla.
- Hampshire: Hampshire Township Park District Flashlight Egg Hunt, 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 28, Ralph Seyller Memorial Park, 400 E. Jefferson St. Children 8-12 can search for eggs filled with candy, chocolate, prizes, with special prizes for those who find a gold egg. Dress for the weather; bring flashlight, basket. Check-in begins at 7:45 p.m. in park pavilion. Cost: $10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. Registration required by March 27: hampshireparkdistrict.org/event/flashlight-egg-hunt.
- West Dundee: Dundee Township Park District Egg Hunt, 9 a.m.-noon March 28, Randall Oaks Recreation Center, 500 N. Randall Road. Children 2-8 can look for Easter eggs around the grounds or inside in case of inclement weather. Check-in begins at 8:50 a.m. Registration required. dtpd.org/calendar/events/egg-hunt.
- West Chicago: Park District Doggie Egg Hunt, 10-11 a.m. March 28, Reed Keppler Park. Dogs can hunt for treat-filled eggs; prizes, activities, games. Current rabies vaccination proof required. Cost: $8 for residents, $10 for nonresidents. Registration required by March 23: we-goparks.org/special-events.
- Algonquin: Village Egg Hunt, 9:30 a.m. March 28, Algonquin Lakes Park, 700 Lake Plumleigh Way. Children can search for Easter eggs in separate age and assistance groups, take pictures with Easter Bunny 9:30-10:30 a.m. Bring your own Easter basket; dress for weather. algonquin.org/eGov/apps/events/calendar.
- Geneva: Windy Acres Farm’s Easter Event, 9-4 p.m. March 28-29 and April 3-4, 37W446 W. Fabyan Parkway. Hunt for Easter eggs, visit baby barnyard animals, ride Choo-Choo Express, take pictures with the Easter Bunny, create crafts. Food trucks on hand. Cost: $7 for adults, $15 for children 1 and older: windyacresfarm.ticketspice.com/easter-bunny-visit-egg-hunt. Info: windyacresfarmstand.com/event/easter-event-3.
- South Elgin: Village’s Eggscellent Expedition, March 28-April 3. Search village for letter clues to create a special code word to win prizes. Submit completed clue sheet March 30-April 3 at South Elgin Municipal Annex, 1 W. State St. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny 3-6 p.m. April 3. Village will begin posting clues March 28 at SouthElgin.com/EggscellentExpedition-clues.
- East Dundee: Santa’s Village Amusement and Water Park’s Skate with the Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt, 1-4 p.m. March 29, Polar Dome Ice Rink, 601 Dundee Ave. Children 12 and under can look for Easter eggs beginning at 1:30 p.m., ice skate with Easter Bunny. Registration required. santasvillagedundee.com/event/skate-with-the-easter-bunny-egg-hunt.
- Carpentersville: Dundee Township Park District’s Swimming for Eggs, 2-5 p.m. March 29, Rakow Center Indoor Pool, 665 Barrington Ave. Children 1-12 can search the pool for Easter eggs. Bags provided. Check-in begins 1:45 p.m. dtpd.org/calendar/events/swimming-for-eggs.
- Geneva: Park District’s Glow-Up Game Night and Flashlight Egg Hunt, 6-7:30 p.m. April 2, Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road. Children 11 to 16 can search for glowing eggs filled with prizes, participate in a Jumbo Screen Video Game Tournament. Prizes, music, snacks provided. Registration required. Cost: $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents. genevaparks.org/special-events/springtime-glow-up.
- Huntley: Area Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt-ley, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3. Search for clues, eggs; with giveaways, prizes, candy, photos with Easter Bunny. Check-in 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at chamber office, 1 Union Special Plaza, Suite 211A. Registration required; cost: $5 per child. huntleychamber.org/event/details-2023-easter-egg-scavenger-hunt-ley.
- Aurora: Faith Lutheran Church’s 16th annual helicopter dropped-Easter Egg event, 11 a.m. April 4, 3000 Liberty St. Parking available at church and Young Elementary School, 800 Asbury Drive; parking passes available for purchase; shuttle from school provided Church seeking volunteers for event. To volunteer or buy parking passes, visit discoveringfaith.com/news. Information: 630-862-3500 or pastor@discoveringfaith.com.
- Elgin: Police Department Egg Hunt and Color Explosion, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4, Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. Egg hunt will have separate age, special-needs groups. Color smoke bombs, color powder, candy-filled eggs, bouncy houses, music, face-painting. Wear clothes that can get colorful. Registration required: eventbrite.com/e/color-explosion-egg-hunt-tickets. Information: 224-493-2095 or danny.flores@elginil.gov.
- Sleepy Hollow: Sleepy Hollow Service Club of Illinois’ Easter Egg Hunt, noon April 4, Sabatino Park, 145 Thorobred Lane. Age group-specific egg hunts with candy to take home. Hunt for grand-prize tickets included in select eggs, take pictures and mingle with Easter Bunny. exploreelginarea.com/event/easter-egg-hunt-at-sabatino-park-in-sleepy-hollow.
- Hampshire: Hampshire Township Park District Doggie Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. April 4, Dr. Tom Getzelman Dog Park at Rackow Park, 1363 Romke Road. Dogs can collect up to 15 treat-filled eggs, take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Dogs must be leashed. Registration required by 3 p.m. April 3: hampshireparkdistrict.org/event/doggie-egg-hunt-4.
- Huntley: Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. April 4, 10805 Main St. Children in fifth grade and younger can look for eggs outside, weather permitting. Registration required. shepherdoftheprairie.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.
- Algonquin: Congregational Church’s Family Easter Event, 10 a.m. April 4, 109 Washington St. With egg hunt, crafts, songs, stories, light snack. Registration encouraged at algonquinucc@gmail.com or 847-658-5308. Information: facebook.com/events.
- St. Charles: Alexander’s Cafe 64’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 9-11 a.m. April 5, 1650 W. Main St. Eat breakfast; take pictures, hang out with Easter Bunny. Children receive Easter egg candy and coloring page. stcalliance.visitwidget.com/events/alexander-s-cafe-breakfast-with-the-easter-bunny.
- Aurora: Fox Valley Park District’s Floating Egg Hunt, 9-11 a.m. April 5, Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail. Search for Easter eggs, win prizes by collecting five different colored eggs. Includes water slides, splash zones, zero entry pool, craft area, music. Refreshments will be served. Cost: $13 for residents, $15 for nonresidents, free for children ages 1 and under. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by guardian aged 16 and older. Registration required: foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/floating-egg-hunt-3/.