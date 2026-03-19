Kane CASA to host annual Hands Around the Courthouse

Participants join hands during the annual Hands Around the Courthouse in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva. This year's event is at noon on Thursday, April 9. (Sandy Bressner)

CASA Kane County will host its annual Hands Around the Courthouse event in April to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

The event will be held noon April 9 in the rotunda at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva, according to a news release.

The public is invited to participate and show support for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The event highlights the need to protect children from abuse and neglect while raising awareness about its lasting impact.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is a powerful reminder that protecting children is a shared responsibility,” Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula said in the release. “Every child deserves to grow up safe, supported, and heard – and it takes all of us working together to make that possible.”

Speakers will be Tarra Winters of Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Chief Judge Robert Villa and Ciaula, providing insight into the current state of child welfare and share ways the community can make a difference, according to the release.

CASA Kane County is a nonprofit that serves the best interests of children in foster care through the advocacy of Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers. Each year, CASA volunteers advocate for more than 600 children.

Light refreshments will be served following the program, and attendees will have the opportunity to take home yard signs and informational materials to help spread awareness, according to the release.

Event flyers are available for posting at businesses, churches or community boards via elizabeths2@casakanecounty.org.

Supporters are encouraged to wear blue on Friday, April 10 to show support for Child Abuse Prevention month, and to participate in a National Day of Prayer for Abused Children and those who rescue them on Sunday, April 26.

For more information about Hands Around the Courthouse or to learn how to get involved, visit www.casakanecounty.org or call 630-232-4484.