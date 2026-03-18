What’s next as Geneva faces referendum loss for new police facility?

Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli shows that storage is limited and mechanical infrastructure is dated, during a tour of the current Geneva Police Department on Friday, Jan 9, 2026 in Geneva. A $59.4 million public safety referendum will be on the March 17, 2026 primary ballot. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

In Geneva, Tuesday night’s numbers told the story.

Officials sought permission to borrow $59.4 million to build and equip a new police facility on property it already owned next to Public Works, 1800 South St.

They ran an educational campaign about the police needs.

Tuesday night, it was in the voters’ hands.

The no votes led with 3,985 to the yes votes of 2,088, a difference of 1,897 votes, according to unofficial results.

In terms of percentages, it was 65.62% no to 34.38% yes.

Some 6,112 ballots were cast in a city with 15,757 registered voters, a turnout measured at 38.79%, according to the Kane County Clerk’s website.

The clerk’s office still has two weeks to certify the results and to receive mail ballots as long as they were postmarked March 17.

But even if mail ballots add to the yes column, that’s too much of a difference to make much of a difference.

Still, Mayor Kevin Burns vowed to keep on trying.

“Last night’s vote motivates all of us to regroup, refocus and reengage our community to develop a path forward,” Burns said Wednesday morning.

“Our police department’s needs remain acute and I am confident that Geneva residents will come together and devise a plan to achieve the goals of a new, modern, sustainable police facility to serve the fundamental needs expectations of generations to come,” Burns said.

Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli did not immediately respond to request for comment.

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, who took a stand against locating a new facility on the South Street property the city already owns, said it was a “pretty convincing vote.”

“I get to keep my taxes down. This was not just about me,” Ugaste said, acknowledging that he lives across the street from where the new facility was proposed.

“People want good services. They want to support their police. Everyone who voted no wanted a new station for them – but they are just tired of paying excessively high property taxes,” Ugaste said. “They’re not going to go along for every little thing. That’s why we keep the process for referendum, so the people have a say.”

Neighbors to the ballfields – named Sam Hill Park after the late alderman – and a skate park, which the city leases to the Geneva Park District, also objected to locating a police facility there.

Burns could not confirm if he expected the council to put the police facility measure on the Nov. 3 general election ballot or ask a different question about Geneva becoming home rule – or ask two questions.

“It is to be determined,” Burns said. “It’s up to the council.”

In December, the council passed a resolution supporting comprehensive home rule education in preparation for having the question on the April 6, 2027, ballot for the consolidated election or no later than the Nov. 7, 2028 general election

Home rule status is achieved automatically when the population exceeds 25,000 or when voters approve it, according to the 1970 Illinois constitution. Geneva’s population is 21,393, according to the 2020 census.

Home rule status gives municipalities greater flexibility over local finances, more authority over building, zoning, sanitation and other issues, officials had said.

Illinois has 224 home rule municipalities, according to the Illinois Municipal League.

These include Batavia, St. Charles, Elgin, Huntley because of their population, and East Dundee and West Dundee by referendum.