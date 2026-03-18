Kane County sheriff race has Russell leading for GOP, Johnson for Dems

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In the primary races for Kane County Sheriff, Rob Russell is leading with 14,324 votes to Luis “Lou” Santoyo with 7,012 votes for the GOP nomination in unofficial results late Tuesday.

Amy Johnson is leading with 23,067 votes to Salvador Rodriguez’s 19,022 for the Democratic nomination.

The results as of 10 p.m. include all 292 precincts, early voting and mail-in ballots, but are unofficial. Mail-in ballots still have two weeks to arrive.

Russell, a former DuPage County deputy, served three terms as coroner for Kane County until he lost re-election to Monica Silva in 2024.

In a statement, Russell declared victory.

“Tonight, I am honored, humbled and incredibly grateful to stand before you as the Republican nominee for Kane County Sheriff,” according to his statement. “This victory belongs to the people of Kane County – the hardworking families, the small business owners, the law enforcement professionals and every resident who believes that public safety must always come first."

Johnson also thanked the voters.

“From the beginning, this campaign has always been about people. It’s been about listening. Showing up. Earning trust. One conversation, one door at a time,” Johnson said. “And tonight, that trust means so much to every voter who believed in this campaign - thank you.”

An Elburn village trustee and retired detective, Santoyo currently works for the Illinois Department of Corrections as an assistant warden.

Johnson, currently the first woman to serve as undersheriff, helped establish the county’s first Domestic Violence Unit. Johnson also taught criminal justice at Elgin Community College, Aurora University and Northwestern University.

Rodriguez is a retired Kane County deputy.

Winners in the primary races for their respective parties will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.

Check back for updates.