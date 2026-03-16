2 residents escape, cat rescued from fire that leaves Aurora home uninhabitable

(file photo) The Aurora Fire Department responded to a house fire on March 13, 2026. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

Two residents safely evacuated after a fire in Aurora engulfed the attic of a two-and-a-half story house that was left uninhabitable from the damage. One cat was also safely rescued from the home.

The Aurora Fire Department responded to a fire along Wilder Street around 6:55 a.m. March 13.

Upon arrival, the crew found a fire blazing in the attic and chimney area of the home, according to a release by the fire department.

Two residents safely self-evacuated before the arrival of the fire crew. No injuries to any of the first responders are reported.

Thirty-six personnel responded to the scene. Additional assistance was provided by the Aurora Emergency Management Agency.

“This incident demonstrates the importance of maintaining strong situational awareness during complex fires,” Aurora Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “Our crews quickly adjusted tactics to ensure firefighter safety while continuing to bring the fire under control.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the release.