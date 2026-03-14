Geneva Chamber celebrates Women’s History Month

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce honoring women members for International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently honor its women members as part of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

The chamber took a group picture of the members March 6 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

The members featured in the picture include Hiral Lloyd-Jones, Robin Fogel, Cindy Rau, Candice Ellensohn, Cyiara Rajamanickam, Pam Rancour, Cherie Ammon, Jessica Cody, Diane Shearon, Penny Anderson, Beth Pertl, Debbie Draus, Kathy Coffey, Elisa Reamer, Paula Schmidt, Robyn Chione, Lindsey Liddicoatt, Patty Donahue, Susi Brucato, Karen Hollis, Debra McQuaid, Dennise DeMitro, Alyssa Justiniano, Lindsay Christensen,, Alissa Crouse, Sara Emmerson, Angeles Contreras, Jamie Saam, Susan Ryan, Marta McFadden, Amy Ogden, and Kim Hansen.