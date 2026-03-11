St. Charles wants to revamp portions of downtown for improved traffic, cyclist flow

(file photo) A rendering of the intersection of the Fox River Trail and Illinois Avenue, just west of the Fox River. The city's Bicycle and Pedestrian plan highlighted the area as needing a safety upgrade to link the riverwalk and downtown businesses. (Photo provided by the city of St. Charles)

The city of St. Charles could undergo a significant transportation and safety upgrade in a section of the downtown recently experiencing surging numbers of commuters and bicyclists.

To explore options, including streetscaping improvements, the city is seeking a $99,245 planning contract with Civiltech Engineering for what the city is calling Phase 1 for work in the southeastern portion of the downtown area.

The contract is subject to full City Council approval.

Improvements eyed in the project stretch along Riverside Avenue between Illinois Route 64 and the Riverside Avenue and Illinois Avenue intersection. The area has seen an uptick in business activity and many cyclists travel daily along the regional bike route along Riverside Avenue.

“The increased traffic has led to congestion and occasional safety conflicts between vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists,” Chris Gottlieb, the city’s public works engineering division manager, said during a March 2 Committee of the Whole meeting. “These issues are further compounded by people searching for parking or by festivals we may have in that area.”

The area has become a hotspot for city festivals and special events.

The aim of the project is to improve ease of transportation and safety of travelers throughout the area. The city said it’s looking to create a cohesive connection of the Fox River Trail.

Alderperson Steve Weber said he fully supports the project.

“It’s very much needed, it’s a very successful area and we need to explore making it safer and making it better,” Weber said during the meeting.

Alderperson Jayme Muenz also expressed support for the project.

The city said the project will not involve the permanent closure of any streets in the area nor the removal of any parking spaces.

Gottlieb said the city plans to host a public meeting in about seven months to gather residents’ input on the project and the potential options.

He said it will take around two years before the first improvements are actually under construction.

The city previously approved a crosswalk at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and the Fox River Trail, to help provide a safer link between the riverwalk and downtown businesses. The area also includes new dedicated bike lanes as part of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.