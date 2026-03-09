Kane County Forest Preserve to offer spring bird count program March 14

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer a “Promise or Peril? Annual Spring Bird Count & the Health of Illinois’ Birds” for adults ages 18 and older as part of Learn from the Experts series (Gary Middendorf)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will offer a “Promise or Peril? Annual Spring Bird Count & the Health of Illinois’ Birds” for adults 18 and older as part of its Learn from the Experts series.

The program runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. March 14 in the Barbara Belding Lodge at Brewster Creek Forest Preserve, 6N921 Illinois Route 25, St. Charles.

Participants can learn about the spring bird count, what can be learned from the count’s data, and how to help.

The program will be led by Kane County Audubon president John Sprovieri.

Cost is $10 to participate. Registration is required. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register.

Learn from the Experts programs are local ecology classes which offer information about topics impacting Kane County.

For information, visit kaneforest.com, call 630-444-3190, or email programs@kaneforest.com.