Aurora man sentenced to 105 years for woman’s 2024 murder

An Aurora man has been sentenced by a judge to 105 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the 2024 fatal shooting of his former domestic partner, Serhonda Burnett, 46.

Travares O. Mitchell was convicted by a jury on Nov. 12, 2025, of first-degree murder and for being an armed habitual criminal, a felony. Mitchell was sentenced by Kane County Judge Donald Tegeler, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mitchell must serve 100% of the 80-year sentence for first-degree murder and at least 85% of the 25-year sentence for armed habitual criminal. The sentences must be served consecutively. He’ll get credit for the 731 days he’s spent in jail since his arrest.

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas noted the multi-agency efforts that went into investigating the shooting.

“This investigation also highlights the important role modern technology plays in helping law enforcement identify and locate offenders,” Thomas said in the release. “While no sentence can undo the harm caused by this act of violence, our thoughts remain with Burnett’s family and loved ones as they continue to live with this tragic loss.”

Mitchell was prosecuted by Kane County Assistant State’s attorneys Hillary Sadler, David Belshan and Lori Anderson.

“No sentence can restore what was taken or erase the pain of (Burnett’s) loss,” Sadler said in the release.

Prosecutors called Burnett “a recent domestic partner” of Mitchell’s when she was killed on Jan. 13, 2024, according to the release.

Authorities said Mitchell crashed his car into a tree before exiting the driver’s seat and firing three gunshots through the driver’s side front window, striking Burnett. Mitchell then fled the area on foot, according to the release.

Burnett was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy determined her death to be caused by multiple gunshot wounds. She suffered from a total of ten gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Police investigators collected witness statements and reviewed nearby surveillance video. DNA evidence and forensic testing showed that Mitchell was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Mitchell was taken into custody on March 6 in Orlando, Florida. He was then transferred to the Kane County Jail.

Thomas thanked the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for their partnership.

Prosecutor Sadler also thanked the close partnership and said the sentence shows the justice system “honors the value of” Burnett’s life. Sadler thanked the victim advocates who supported Burnett’s family during trial proceedings.

“This sentence sends a clear message domestic violence will not be tolerated,” Sadler said. “Violence of any kind must be met with meaningful accountability, and those who endanger our community will be removed from it.”