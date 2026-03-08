Nominations open for Distinguished Alumni Class in St. Charles School District 303

(file photo) St. Charles School District 303 Superintendent Paul Gordon congratulates students during the St. Charles North 2025 commencement ceremony. With nominations being collected for the Distinguished Alumni Class of 2026, Gordon said each year's class is a "tremendous showcase" of the district's excellence. (Sandy Bressner)

Nominations are sought for the “Distinguished Alumni Class of 2026” for the St. Charles School District 303.

The recognition celebrates “outstanding alumni for extraordinary career success and contributions to the community.”

Nominations are reviewed by the district’s Distinguished Alumni Committee. Since the committee was formed in 1997, a total of 75 St. Charles alumni have been honored.

The Distinguished Alumni Class of 2025 included a champion in women’s health, a pioneer with NASA, a homegrown entrepreneur and a leader in law.

“The awards are a tremendous showcase of D303 excellence and the stories behind our educators and our schools helping these alums find their pathway,” Superintendent Paul Gordon said in a district release. “Our end goal is not graduation, it’s making sure we’ve done everything we can to help every student find the right pathway.”

Mayor Clint Hull, a member of D303’s Class of 1985 and a Distinguished Alum who serves on the committee, said alums should be celebrated for the work they do both in the St. Charles area and communities across the globe.

“It’s uplifting for the committee each year to hear about the impact of our alums and to choose from the best of the best to come back to St. Charles and be honored and celebrated,” Hull said in the release. “(It’s great) to invite them to share their stories with today’s students.”

People can nominate alumni to be considered for the award through the committee’s online form. Nominations must include biographical information on the nominee, which may include submitting support materials.

The nomination process closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 15. The Distinguished Alumni Class of 2026 will be announced later this spring.

Inductees will be recognized during an award ceremony this fall, followed by a “Comeback Day,” involving the distinguished alumni spending the day with students at both St. Charles East and St. Charles North high schools, according to the district.