3 Batavia High seniors selected for prestigious statewide art exhibition in Chicago

Three Batavia High School seniors, Amelia "Mimi" Patterson, Jane Lishamer, and Benjamin Wash, were selected to display their art at the prestigious 13th Annual High School Art Exhibition. (Photo Provided By The Batavia School District 101)

Three students from Batavia High School have been selected to showcase their artwork in a statewide exhibition featuring the state’s top high school talents.

Their selection also paves the way for scholarship opportunities.

The students will display their works at the 13th Annual High School Art Exhibition, running from March 14 through April 18 at the Bridgeport Art Center, 1200 W. 35th St., Chicago.

Amelia “Mimi” Patterson, Jane Lishamer and Benjamin Wash were chosen to display their works. Their selection also qualifies them for consideration for college scholarships offered through the exhibition.

The three Batavia students will join around 1,000 others selected to display their artworks from more than 125 Illinois high schools.

Batavia High seniors participating in the exhibition have collectively received $661,000 in scholarship offers, with additional awards still being processed, according to Batavia School District 101.

In addition to the three selected high school seniors, six more Batavia High School students were chosen to feature their art in the Northern Regional Exhibition. The exhibition highlights outstanding student work from across the state.

The Illinois High School Art Exhibition connects high school artists with representatives from more than 40 art schools, colleges and universities nationwide.

It has helped secure more than $192 million in tuition scholarships since its founding in 2013.

To learn more about both art exhibits and the scholarship opportunities, visit artconnected.org.