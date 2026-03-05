Kane County Chief Judge seeks high schoolers to submit Law Day essays

Kaneland junior Isabel Aguilera's (center) was one of six essays that won the Kane County May 1 Law Day contest, 'The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One.' Kane Circuit Judges Kimberly DiGiovanni and D.J. Tegeler presented the award to her at Kaneland High School last year. This year's contest is now open for all Kane County sophomores and juniors. (Provided by the 16th Judicial Circuit)

The Kane County Chief Judge Robert Villa is seeking sophomores and juniors to submit their writings for the second annual Law Day Essay Contest, officials announced in a news release.

The contest is open to all high school sophomores and juniors who attend school in Kane County.

First proclaimed by President Eisenhower in 1958, Law Day on May 1 recognizes the rule of law and the role of the legal system in protecting liberty and promoting justice, the release stated.

This year’s contest aligns with the Law Day theme, “The Rule of Law and the American Dream.”

The rule of law is the idea that no person is above the law, and is what ensures people’s rights to live as freely as possible and to pursue their dreams, according to the Law Day website, www.americanbar.org.

The essay contest is intended to engage students and the community in discussion of these ideals.

Contest details are online at www.illinois16thjudicialcircuit.org.

Entries are accepted via email to schmidellen@16thCircuit.IllinoisCourts.gov until 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 10.

The Kane County Bar Foundation donated prizes for each grade category, $500 for first place and $250 each for second and third place.

The contest will include a new Law Day Spirit Award to honor a Kane County individual or organization that exemplifies the principles of Law Day.

Six students were named essay contest winners last year.