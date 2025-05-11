Six winners named in Kane County Law Day Essay contest

Kaneland junior Isabel Aguilera's (center) was one of six essays that won the Kane County May 1 Law Day contest, 'The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One.' Kane Circuit Judges Kimberly DiGiovanni and D.J. Tegeler presented the award to her at Kaneland High School. (Provided by the 16th Judicial Circuit)

Isabel Aguilera’s essay for the May 1 Law Day contest described America as a bouquet of flowers “but not a bouquet of red roses.”

“Although red roses are beautiful: a bouquet filled with petite daisies, bright lilies, loud sunflowers, plain greenery and delicate baby’s breath will stand out,” the Kaneland High School junior wrote. “An abundance of color and size captures how American society thrives. Without the diversity we have, we would not be able to fulfill e pluribus unum. ... America stands out against any other country because of the diversity that holds this nation together.”

The Latin phrase means – out of many, one – is the motto of the United States, adopted in 1782, when the 13 colonies united to form one nation, and is on the Great Seal of the United States.

The 16th Judicial Circuit and the Kane County Bar Foundation hosted the essay contest, open to all sophomores and juniors who attend high schools in Kane County, following the 2025 American Bar Association’s Law Day Theme, “The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One.”

Aguilera was one of six winners, according to a news release.

“Out of many differences, only one America is made,” Aguilera wrote. “No matter our status, our beliefs, and no matter who we are, we all as Americans have to follow the same fundamental laws and share the same rights.”

Aguilera’s essay was the second-place winner. The other juniors whose essays won were Kendall Pemberton from St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin and Sonya Patel from the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora.

Essays from sophomores Kieran Grey Edwards, Sree Chitrapu and Malyada Medikundam, also won. The students are from the Illinois Math and Science Academy.

First place for both juniors and seniors won $500; second and third places also won $250 each. The Kane County Bar Foundation donated the monetary prizes for the contest, according to the release.

Circuit Judges D.J. Tegeler and Kimberly DiGiovanni presented the award to Aguilera at Kaneland High School, according to the release.

Kane County Chief Judge Robert Villa spoke to staff and local attorneys about the significance of Law Day, especially the need to uphold the law.

“The judicial system is entrusted with a true authority, and it is our job to maintain that authority with a high standard of service,” Villa said in the release. “The world has to operate by maintaining our social order, and what Eisenhower called, ‘The Rule of Law.’ We here have the opportunity to educate our community on the importance of this law, while upholding it with integrity ourselves.”

May 1 as Law Day is a reminder day, Villa said.

“Everyone who knows you’re a lawyer or a judge – whether you know it or not – looks to you for some guidance on this: The necessity of law," Villa said in the release. “Start being those answers. Explain to friends and family so they can truly understand the judicial system, not just ‘know’ about it.”

The winning Law Day essays are available online at www.illinois16thjudicialcircuit.org.