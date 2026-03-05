Algonquin man gets prison for McHenry, Kane county drug, child sex abuse materials convictions

An Algonquin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing cocaine and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

When charged last year in this case, Charles Adkerson, 39, was serving probation on a 2021 drug conviction, and he was on pretrial release on a 2024 Kane County case in which he was charged with possessing 23 images of child sex abuse, official records show.

Additionally, while the Kane County case was pending, Adkerson was charged with criminal misdemeanors for allegedly stealing items from the Crystal Lake Walmart; he also unlawfully possessed a switchblade, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

This case, along with additional felony drug-related charges including possessing individual baggies of heroin, Adderall and Xanax, were dismissed Wednesday, records show.

Adkerson has been in McHenry County jail since his arrest in June, jail and court records show.

The Kane County charges include possession of child sex abuse materials, fentanyl and LSD, and he also was accused of possessing residue-laden needles, pipes, spoons and cotton swabs, according to Kane County complaints.

Adkerson has since pleaded guilty in Kane County to possessing child sex abuse material and was sentence to seven years in prison; he also pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years in prison, records show.

For the McHenry County plea, Adkerson is required to serve half his prison time followed by 18 months mandatory supervised release. He is getting credit for 272 days in jail, according to an order signed by Judge Christopher Harmon.

The Kane and McHenry county sentences will run concurrently, records show.