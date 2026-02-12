What’s Happening in Batavia? Scam alert, tree programs, what to do if sewer backs up

Scam alert: Suspicious utility phone calls

The Batavia Police Department is warning residents about a possible telephone scam involving callers posing as utility representatives. A resident recently reported receiving a call from an unknown individual claiming to be with a “power company” who did not identify Batavia Electric and asked questions about the age of the home’s electric meter.

Residents are reminded that legitimate utility companies will not request personal information or demand payment over the phone. Any request for payment using gift cards or other unusual methods is a scam. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and contact the Batavia Police Department with concerns.

Parkway tree program returns

The City of Batavia is again offering residents the opportunity to purchase a parkway tree as part of its commitment to reforestation and maintaining a healthy urban forest. Each year, the City selects locally grown, high-quality tree species suited for Batavia’s parkways to support long-term tree diversity and resilience.

Funded by the City’s Non-Reusable Bag Fee, trees are available at a discounted rate, which includes the tree, professional planting, and mulch. Due to high demand, participation is limited to one tree per address per request period. Residents may submit the Parkway Tree Request Form online or request a paper copy. After the request period closes, eligible residents will receive confirmation with next steps.

Available species include Swamp White Oak, Marmo Freeman Maple, Jefferson Elm, American Hornbeam, China Snow Peking Lilac, Eastern Redbud, and Chinkapin Oak. Details and the order form are available at bataviail.gov/parkwaytrees.

Tree trimming around power lines

The City of Batavia Electric Department has started the spring and summer vegetation management program in order help keep power lines clear from inadvertent contact that could cause outages. The City has contracted with Townsend Tree Service to perform this work, and customers will see their yellow trucks throughout town in the coming months. Crews will be working from bucket trucks when able but may also work on foot in backyards or in hard to access areas. Townsend will be trimming the vegetation along the pole lines only. Electric customers are responsible for trimming trees on their property that affect the service drop wire from the pole to the home or business. Please call the City of Batavia Electric Department at 630-454-2350 if you wish to have a service drop wire covered for any tree trimming on your property.

Sewer backup reminder following recent weather

With recent weather conditions placing added stress on sewer systems, the City of Batavia is reminding residents what to do if they experience a sewer backup. Sewer backups can occur unexpectedly and may cause significant inconvenience and damage, but taking the right steps can help reduce costs and speed up response time.

If you experience a sewer backup in your home, contact the City of Batavia immediately at 630-454-2000 during business hours or 630-454-2500 after hours and on weekends. In some cases, the issue may be located in the City’s main sewer line rather than a private service line. Calling the City first may help residents avoid unnecessary plumbing expenses.

City crews are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to sewer emergencies. If the issue is found to be within a private service line, City staff can provide guidance on next steps, including hiring a licensed plumber.

