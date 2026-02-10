Geneva’s downtown businesses participate in Lucky Charms promotion

Kristen Cornelio shows gold coins for participating merchants in the Feb. 13-March 23 Lucky Charms promotion. ( Photo provided by Kristn Cornelio)

Some 36 businesses in downtown Geneva are hoping to cash in on the luck of the Irish by participating in the Lucky Charms Promotion.

This is the second year of this event, organized by Kristen Cornelio, owner of Kristen Holly LLC, as an incentive to shop, dine and explore Geneva, according to a news release.

When people buy at participating shops, restaurants or service providers, they collect gold coins. Every three coins equals a raffle ticket for weekly prizes and entry to win a grand prize gift baskets valued from $250 to $1,500, according to the release.

Only three winners will be drawn for the grand prizes, which will include a pair of Ed Sheeran tickets for his June 27 concert at Soldier Field, a pair of diamond star earrings from State Street Jewelers and gift cards and merchandise from downtown Geneva merchants.

Robyn Rhubarbs from Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary,m 415 W. State St., Geneva, with the treasure chest of promotional gold coins in the Lucky Charms Promotion. (Photo provided by Kristn Cornelio)

Coins should be dropped off at designated Treasure Chest locations for a chance to win instant prizes every week and to enter the grand prize raffle.

Lucky Charms was first inspired through conversations Cornelio had with her adoptive father, Michael Sommerfeld, as they discussed ways to support small businesses during a slower retail season. At the time, he was undergoing chemotherapy and brainstorming this positive community initiative became a meaningful bright spot during a difficult season, according to the release.

In honor of her father, who died last August, two days before his 70th birthday, this year’s event includes a special charitable component: Participants who make a minimum donation of $5 to Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources – Geneva at a designated turn-in location will receive a bonus gold coin.

Guests simply show confirmation of their donation on their phone to the participating merchant to receive the additional coin, according to the release.

Gold coins can be turned in at participating businesses: Bee Coco Candle, 308 W. State St.; State Street Jewelers, 230 W. State St.; Liz & Kate Boutique, 407 S. Third St.; Pärla, 407 S. Third St.; Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary, 415 W. State St.; Urban Artisan Geneva, 27 S. Third St.; Ken’s Auto Center Inc., 501 Edison St.

Other businesses participating are: Always in Style, 500 S. Third St., Suite 111; Anastazia Geneva, 447 S. Third St.; Blinka Optical, 221 W. State St.; Country Naturals, 316 Campbell St.; and Crystal Life Technology Inc., 121 S. Third St.; and Flair on 3rd, 312 S. Third St.; The Winding Deerpath, 316 Franklin St.; Scout & Gem, 9 N. Third St.

Harvey’s Tales, 216 James St., Geneva, is participating in the Lucky Charms Promotion in downtown Geneva Febg. 13-March 23. (Photo provided by Kristn Cornelio)

Also, House of 423, 219 W. State St.; Iris + Grace, 227 S. Third St.; Little Red Barn Door, 21 S. Third St.; and Little Barn Baby, 15 S. Third St.; The Royal Wren, 11 S. Third St.; Mill Race Cyclery, 11 E. State St.; My Salon, 22 N. Third St.; Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 S. Third St.; The Pynk Bird, 121 W. State St.; and Urban Artisan, 27 S. Third St.

Participating restaurants and cafes are: Cravings, 113 W. State St.; Ella’s Italian Pub, 407 S. Third St.; Gia Mia, 13 N. Third St.; Harvey’s Tales, 216 James St.; Livia Italian Eatery, 207 S. Third St.; and Nosh, 22 N. Third St.; and Nosh, 22 N. Third St.

Also: Penrose Brewing, 509 Stevens St.; Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, 306 W. State St.; StoryBook Cafe, 407 S. Third St.; Third Street Station, 300 Crescent Place; The Dam Bar & Grill, 65 N. River Lane; and Up North Wine Tasting Room, 9 N. Second St.

Participants are encouraged to follow @kristenhollyllc on Instagram for updates, instant-win prize announcements and highlights from participating businesses throughout the promotion.