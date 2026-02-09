Shaw Local

Batavia Chamber’s Pot O’Gold Cash Raffle runs through March

Downtown Batavia

Downtown Batavia. (Shaw Media file photo)

By Kate Santillan

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will hold a 2026 Pot O’Gold Cash Raffle to support the Batavia Chamber Inspire Scholarship Fund.

The raffle runs through March.

The raffle winners will be drawn at 10 a.m. daily. Winning tickets also will be reentered into the raffle. Participants can buy tickets from participating chamber businesses. The business which sells the most tickets will receive an upgraded membership. The winners will be announced online at bataviachamber.org and the chamber’s Facebook page.

Raffle tickets cost $10 and are limited to 1,500 participants. To buy tickets, visit go.eventgroovefundraising.com/bataviachamberpotogold.

Kane CountyBataviaKane County Front HeadlinesChamber of CommerceEyes on Enterprise