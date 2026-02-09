Batavia Chamber’s Pot O’Gold Cash Raffle runs through March

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will hold a 2026 Pot O’Gold Cash Raffle to support the Batavia Chamber Inspire Scholarship Fund.

The raffle runs through March.

The raffle winners will be drawn at 10 a.m. daily. Winning tickets also will be reentered into the raffle. Participants can buy tickets from participating chamber businesses. The business which sells the most tickets will receive an upgraded membership. The winners will be announced online at bataviachamber.org and the chamber’s Facebook page.

Raffle tickets cost $10 and are limited to 1,500 participants. To buy tickets, visit go.eventgroovefundraising.com/bataviachamberpotogold.