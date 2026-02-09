Amid money concerns over Swedish Days, city letter to Geneva Chamber zeroes in on finances

Goldfish Swim School was one of the booths during the annual Swedish Days Kids’ Day on Friday, June 20, 2025 at the Geneva Public Library in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

As tensions rise between the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and the city over Swedish Days festival funding, Geneva’s new city administrator is asking for more information on the chamber’s finances and operations.

A two-page letter dated Feb. 2 from City Administrator Alex Voigt to Michael Olesen, chairman of the Chamber’s executive board, detailed nine points, including several seeking clarity on finances.

Neither Olesen nor chamber President Paula Schmidt responded to requests for comments.

Mayor Kevin Burns said the questions posed in the city’s Feb. 2 letter “was sent at 5:53 p.m. and acknowledged by Chamber chairman Michael Olesen at 6:30 p.m., indicating he will be ‘happy to answer your questions and address your concerns.’”

“To date, we have not received a response,” Burns said.

While Chamber Treasurer Susan Huang has said Swedish Days is at risk without city funding, Olesen has said it is not his intention to cancel it.

Points included in Voigt’s letter:

• Public comments on Jan. 20 at the City Council meeting, where Huang told city officials the chamber needs more financial support and said lack of financial backing contributed to the chamber’s dwindling revenue, which could affect its ability to host festivals in the same manner as in the past.

“What is exactly meant by this statement?” Voigt wrote. “If festival finances are separate from Chamber finances, how is it possible that lack of promotion for the festival contributes to the Chamber’s lack of revenues? How have reduced advertising initiatives for festivals impacted the ability to host festivals, exactly?”

• To date, the Chamber has not stated a specific dollar amount request, nor provided details as to how the money would be spent.

“There was mention of a $25,000 WLIT campaign but no other details were shared,” according to Voigt’s letter.

WLIT is a radio station at 93.9 LITE FM, owned by iHeartMedia, which plays music from the 1980s and 1990s, according to its website.

• Voigt questioned apparently statements by the chamber saying it does not use membership money or its funds for festivals and that festival accounts are separate.

“Why are membership funds excluded from contributing to the cost of organizing and holding events?” Voigt wrote. “Isn’t one of the main purposes of these events to draw customers for member businesses?”

• Regarding the Chamber’s tax filings as a 501(c)6, Voigt asked if there were separate audits or filings for festival finances.

“If City funds are to be expended, additional details will be requested on these filings,” according to Voigt’s letter.

• At a Jan. 29 meeting between city and chamber officials, Olesen reportedly said the Chamber was the retailer for the festival’s craft beer tent and the carnival. Those are the only two streams of revenue for the Chamber.

“What about the other revenue sources for the festivals such as the sponsorships, entrance fees for exhibitors – not for profit, sponsor booths, crafters, etc.?" Voigt wrote. “Are these revenues counted as festival income?”

Voigt’s letter was shared with Burns, other City Council members, City Attorney Ron Sandack and Economic Development Director Cathleen Tymoszenko, records show.