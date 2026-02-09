2nd gas leak reported in Geneva, this one at Commons

FILE - Crews are responding to a natural gas line leak at Geneva Commons, where a contractor inadvertently hit the line. (Sandy Bressner)

Geneva firefighters responded to a second, unrelated natural gas leak Monday when a utility contractor struck a line while working at Geneva Commons, officials announced in a news release.

Crews were already working on the first gas line break Monday on East State Street, where a contractor inadvertently hit a line while working to relocated utilities for a renovation project.

The latest incident occurred around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Geneva Commons, close to Camden Street south of Bricher Road.

The Fire Department has not needed to conduct any evacuations at this time. Residents who have concerns are welcome to call 911 to report the problem, the release stated.

Nicor crews were on the scene of the first natural gas leak on East State Street and hoped to have the repair completed Monday afternoon.

The Geneva Commons gas leak is expected to take several hours to repair.