Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kane County Chronicle

Natural gas leak shuts down Geneva State Street

Contractor accidentally struck gas line

Highway T15 across Red Rock Dam beginning Sept. 11 and continuing approximately three weeks

All lanes of State Street-Illinois Route 38 in Geneva were closed Monday following a natural gas line leak. (File Photo)

By Brenda Schory

All lanes of State Street-Illinois Route 38 in Geneva were closed Monday following a contractor inadvertently striking a natural gas line near Kane Street, officials announced in a news release.

Contractors have been working along East State Street since last summer to relocate underground utilities for the upcoming highway reconstruction project.

The road closure was expected to remain for several hours until the gas line could be repaired. The gas leak was reported at 10:40 a.m.

The Geneva Police Department is rerouting eastbound State Street motorists to Route 25, and westbound drivers are being diverted onto East Side Drive. People should avoid the area, which is expected to have traffic congestion, the release stated.

The city will provide updates when more information is available.

GenevaKane CountyLocal NewsKane County Front HeadlinesBreaking
Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory

Brenda Schory covers Geneva, crime and courts, and features for the Kane County Chronicle