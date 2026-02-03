St. Charles’ new $6.4M downtown plaza, Kautz Road awarded for excellence

Quickly becoming a favorite gathering place of diners and those looking to soak up acoustic guitar strums along the scenic Fox River, St. Charles' downtown First Street Plaza is being recognized.

The city received two awards from the American Public Works Association Fox Valley Branch. Both the First Street Plaza and the city’s Kautz Road reconstruction each received Public Works Project of the Year in their respective categories.

The awards recognize excellence in the management, administration and implementation of public works projects, according to a release by the city.

Completed in 2025, First Street Plaza was a $6.4 million project supported by $1.5 million in grants and private funding.

The undertaking created a downtown gathering place with an open-air plaza, adorned with a trellis topped with solar panels. Paved decorative walkways link restaurants and shopping hotspots in a relaxing environment.

Rendering of the First Street Plaza expansion project by Serena Sturm Architects Ltd. (Graphic Provided by the City of St. Charles)

During live events and fests, the plaza has served as a gathering area for visitors to soak in the live music and arts.

The city was also awarded for the $6.2 million Kautz Road project, a joint venture with the city of Geneva. The undertaking was completed in 2025.

The roadwork replaced deteriorated pavement, improved drainage and safety and enhanced regional freight transportation and connected trails.

“We are honored to be recognized with these awards,” the city’s public works director, Peter Suhr, said in the release. “Projects such as the First Street Plaza and the Kautz Road Reconstruction enhance the quality of life in St. Charles while maintaining the essential infrastructure that residents, businesses and visitors rely on.”

St. Charles has received six previous awards from the American Public Works Association.

The city was recognized for the Riverside Lift Station in 2025, the Seventh Avenue Creek Flood Reduction and Stream Restoration project in 2022 and the St. Charles Police Station in 2020. The city was also received honors for Red Gate Bridge in 2013, the Riverside Water Treatment Facility in 2012 and the Municipal Center Riverwalk and Plaza Restoration in 2011.