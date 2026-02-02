Shaw Local

House fire in Carpentersville injures one, causes $100K in damages

Carpentersville Fire Department said cause was accidental

By Joey Weslo

A Carpentersville resident suffered a minor injury after a fire tore through a second-floor bedroom, causing around $100,000 in damages.

The Carpentersville Fire Department responded around 6:34 p.m. on Jan. 26 to a house fire along Orleans Street.

Upon arrival, the fire crew found heavy flames visible from a second-floor window on the front of the two-story house. All residents had exited the house prior to the arrival of the firefighters, according to a release by the department.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within a half-hour.

One resident was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The person did not require further medical treatment.

The fire crew conducted an extensive search of the house. The fire’s cause was determined to be accidental.

