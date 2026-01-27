39-year-old woman in critical condition after Tuesday shooting in Aurora

(file photo) The Aurora Police Department responded to a woman being shot on Jan. 27, 2026.

A 39-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the early morning hours Tuesday in Aurora, authorities said.

Police said the woman’s condition is serious but stable. No additional injuries have been reported.

The Aurora Police Department responded around 4:08 a.m. on Jan. 27 to the 600 block of South LaSalle Street to reports of a woman shot outside of a residence.

When officers arrived, they provided emergency aid to the woman until Aurora paramedics got to the scene. Paramedics took her to a nearby hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Aurora Police Department. No charges or arrests have been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

Aurora police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 630-256-5500.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or at p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.