Dom Munaretto, St. Charles East dominate to win fifth straight DuKane Conference title

Declan Sons of St. Charles East (top) wrestles Danny Hyde of Wheaton North during the DuKane Conference boys wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at Wheaton North High School in Wheaton. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Dom Munaretto won his fourth conference title in as many tries, and six of his teammates also won titles to lead St. Charles East to its fifth straight DuKane Conference on Saturday at Wheaton North.

The Saints scored 295.5 points to runner-up Wheaton North’s 209. Wheaton Warrenville South outscored Glenbard North 197.5-197 for third, and Batavia placed fifth with 142.5, followed by distant Lake Park, Geneva and St. Charles North.

After receiving a bye in the 120-pound quarterfinals, Munaretto pinned Glenbard North’s Lukas Thompson in 54 seconds.

Munaretto then won his 40th straight match this season, getting a tech fall over Batavia’s Kai Enos to become a four-time champ. He won at 106 as a freshman, 113 as a sophomore and at 120 last year. No one has gone the distance against Munaretto in the DuKane.

“It feels good. It’s a nice accomplishment just getting all the bonus-point victories I can,” Munaretto said. “No one lasted a match with me in conference all four years of high school, which is cool to have.”

St. Charles East advanced wrestlers to the finals in every weight class except for 190.

Doug Mejdrich of St. Charles North (left) wrestles Jacob Veltri of Wheaton North during the DuKane Conference boys wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at Wheaton North High School in Wheaton. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Munaretto’s teammates who joined him atop the award stand included Kaden Potter (132), Liam Aye (138), Jayden Hernandez (150), Isaac Lenard (157), Cooper Murray (215) and Matt Medina (285).

“I think if every guy wrestles we can get all our guys to state if we all really wrestle hard,” Munaretto said. “It’s a matter of just fine-tuning and getting everyone ready mentally and physically because it’s a bit of a grind. A lot of these guys are new to varsity and we need to get them prepared.”

Potter didn’t wrestle at the conference meet last year. Now healthy, despite a banged up nose, he pinned Wheaton Warrenville South’s Michael Riggs at 2:43.

“I was hurt last year so it felt good to be back finally,” Potter said. “Last year I was hurt all the way from the first or second week up until regionals so I missed pretty much the whole season, but it’s good to be back. I wrestled good today.”

Aye, who took second at 126 last year, earned a 9-2 decision over Wheaton North’s Rocco Maciellaio, who also placed second last year at 120 after winning the 106 title as a freshman.

“Last year, it was against my rival and I had lots of tough battles over the years, but he graduated,” Aye said. “I didn’t get a chance to get my get-back, but it felt good to get a championship. Very exciting. At this point I’m just looking forward to what we have left.”

Hernandez ultimately got to Wheaton North’s Jay Doherty with the pin in 5:58. A year ago, Hernandez won at 126 at the JV level.

“I’ve been on JV and filling in on varsity, so this was my first true varsity conference tournament, Hernandez said. “I wrestled 150. I’ve been wrestling 144 for the season but bumping up to 150 I’m pretty undersized weighing 143. I think we came out really hard and that was really good. We didn’t come out flat despite not having school yesterday. It was an exciting tournament.”

Matthew Lisowski of Wheaton Warrenville South (left) wrestles Asher Graham of St. Charles North during the DuKane Conference boys wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at Wheaton North High School in Wheaton. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Lenard won by fall over Wheaton North’s Andrew Langas in 42 seconds, proving to be just a little quicker than Murray, who pinned Wheaton Warrenville South’s Foster Yarbrough in 48 seconds.

Murray had sniffed titles in the DuKane previously, taking second at 190 the past two seasons.

“I think it just starts with wrestling better,” Murray said. “I feel like I’ve really improved over the last two years where obviously I was young as a sophomore and a junior. But this year I feel like I’ve grown and I’m just a lot better than the competition in the conference – that helps.”

Medina, who took second at 285 last year and won as a sophomore in 2024, pinned Geneva’s Mark Atkins in 1:42 to become a two-time champ.

“Won it sophomore year and then had Joe Pettit from Geneva last year (in the finals), and ironically got a Geneva kid again, but it went my way this time,” Medina said. “Working with Coop (Murray) definitely helped. He’s really good. He helps me a lot in the room. I think we both make each other better and we’ll try to keep doing that into the postseason.”

Those who didn’t believe in the Saints should. They’re ranked No. 4 in Class 3A behind only Joliet Catholic, Marmion and Montini.

“Our team, everyone thought we were going to kind of [stink] because we lost all our superstars to college,” Medina said. “But we’re still just as good because we build wrestlers, we don’t buy wrestlers.”

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Rocco Valvano (106) and Jack Bashore (113) won titles for the Tigers.

Jadiel Castillo of Glenbard North (top) wrestles Jack Bashore of Wheaton Warrenville South during the DuKane Conference boys wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at Wheaton North High School in Wheaton. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Glenbard North’s Vannak Khiev became a two-time conference champ, getting a 4-0 win over St. Charles East’s Declan Sons in the 126 finals. Last year, Khiev took the crown at 106.

“It feels good to be in the same spot that my brother (Kalani) was as a sophomore,” he said. “My goal is to become a four-time conference champ, so my goal is to be better than Kalani. That’s always been the goal.

“I could’ve definitely wrestled a little better, especially with that first shot. But overall I wrestled pretty well.”

Erick Esquivel also won a title for the Panthers, earning a 7-1 win over St. Charles East’s Luciano Litro.

Wheaton North senior Julian Flores won the 175 title after finishing in second place at 165 the past two years. Flores outscored St. Charles East’s Asher Van Der Molen 13-6 to earn the title.

“I’m going to wrestle 175 the rest of the season, I had some back issues and cutting weight is just causing more pain on nerves,” Flores said. “It feels great to win. I lost to a really good St. Charles East kid (Anthony Gutierrez) last year, but I’m happy I came out victorious this time. I’m just worried about creating more offense and just working hard. That’s really all I can do.”

Lake Park senior Nicholas Merona denied St. Charles East junior Gavin Woodmancy’s bid for his second conference title by securing an 8-3 win at 144.

In the only championship match without a Saint on the other side, fellow Falcon, Ryan Rosch, took home the title at 190 after tech falling Batavia’s Jack Brown.