Several animals killed, barn destroyed in Hampshire-area fire

Several farm animals were killed in a large barn fire in Hampshire on Jan. 21. The barn soon collapsed. The Hampshire Fire Protection District and several other responding fire crews extinguished the flames on the barn and two nearby buildings. (Photo Provided By The Hampshire Fire Protection District)

Several farm animals were killed after a barn erupted in flames in the Hampshire area on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Firefighters say the barn was completely destroyed, and two other structures on the property sustained fire damage. There are no reported injuries to any people or the responding fire crew.

Fire crews battled the flames for 30 minutes after a barn and two nearby buildings erupted in flames on a Hampshire Farm on Jan. 21. (Photo Provided By The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District)

Around 10:42 p.m., the Hampshire Fire Protection District responded to the barn fire at the intersection of Harmony Road and Higgins Road in Kane County, according to a release by the fire district.

Upon arrival, the responding fire crews found a large gambrel-style barn fully engulfed in fire, which had spread to two nearby buildings.

The larger barn collapsed shortly after the fire crew’s arrival. Several animals inside the barn were killed.

A barn collapses in Hampshire following a fire killing several farm animals. Several fire crews responded to the scene on Jan. 21. (Photo Provided By The Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires in the two smaller buildings on the property after about a 30-minute battle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kane County Fire Investigations Task Force.

Authorities closed Harmony Road for more than four hours during the emergency response.

In total, 19 fire departments, including the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District, responded to the fire. Assisting at the scene was also the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, and the Hampshire Police Department.