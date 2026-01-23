Several animals killed, barn destroyed in Hampshire-area fire

Several farm animals were killed after a barn erupted in flames in the Hampshire area on Wednesday, Jan. 21.
Firefighters say the barn was completely destroyed, and two other structures on the property sustained fire damage. There are no reported injuries to any people or the responding fire crew.
Around 10:42 p.m., the Hampshire Fire Protection District responded to the barn fire at the intersection of Harmony Road and Higgins Road in Kane County, according to a release by the fire district.
Upon arrival, the responding fire crews found a large gambrel-style barn fully engulfed in fire, which had spread to two nearby buildings.
The larger barn collapsed shortly after the fire crew’s arrival. Several animals inside the barn were killed.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires in the two smaller buildings on the property after about a 30-minute battle.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kane County Fire Investigations Task Force.
Authorities closed Harmony Road for more than four hours during the emergency response.
In total, 19 fire departments, including the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District, responded to the fire. Assisting at the scene was also the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, and the Hampshire Police Department.