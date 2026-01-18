Here’s how to sign up for preschool, kindergarten in St. Charles 303

(file photo) Cindy Gibson leads her kindergarten class into the building for the first day of school at Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The lottery has arrived. Here’s what you need to know about the St. Charles School District 303 community preschool lottery and Kindergarten registration.

Registration for the D303 community preschool lottery begins Jan. 19 and runs through Feb. 1.

Children are selected on Feb. 2. Families will be notified by the end of the day on Feb. 3 if they have received a spot for the 2026-27 school year. Families must register for the lottery using the form provided by the school district by the end of the day on Feb. 1.

For the upcoming school year, the district is offering a weeklong, half-day preschool program open to children within the district who are at least three years old by Sept. 1, 2026, and not eligible for kindergarten. The half-day sessions are morning or afternoon.

Preschool currently costs $285 per month. A $100 annual non-refundable registration and materials fee is also required upon final registration in the program, according to a release by the school district.

You can learn more about the program by visiting ec.d303.org/. You can also call 331-228-4834.

Registering for Kindergarten?

Kindergarten enrollment in D303 schools for the upcoming 2026-27 school year is from Jan. 26 through Feb. 20.

You can register your child online by visiting district.d303.org/registration.

You must complete the new-student intake form that parents can email to their attendance-area school, which is based on their residential address. You can see the attendance boundaries by visiting district.d303.org/attendance-boundaries.

The D303 student-enrollment page provides a step-by-step guide for the enrollment process. It also contains information about required health examinations, vaccinations, and a kindergarten FAQ document.

A child must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2026, to be eligible, per state law.

Reliable proof of a child’s identity and age, which can include a birth certificate, passport, or visa, is required at the time of enrollment. Verification of the identity of the parent or guardian is also required.

Parents have the option of an all-day or a half-day kindergarten program. The all-day program is fee-based. Information regarding all-day kindergarten fees is included in the kindergarten FAQ document.

Preschool and kindergarten fees are determined via school board approval. This means they could change prior to the 2026-27 school year.