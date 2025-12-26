Kane County State’s Attorney Mosser seeks judge appointment

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser is one of 10 attorneys and one judge seeking a judge appointment when Kane County Circuit Judge Kevin Busch retires Jan. 29, 2026. (Provided by Jamie Mosser)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser is among 10 lawyers and a judge who applied to fill an at-large vacancy when Circuit Judge Kevin Busch retires on Jan. 29, officials announced in a news release.

Mosser is currently serving her second term as the county’s top prosecutor.

In an email, Mosser wrote, “It would be a privilege to serve the people of Kane County as a judge just as it has been to be their State’s Attorney.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be considered amongst highly qualified and experienced individuals. I am confident that whoever is selected will be the right choice for the position,” Mosser wrote. “In whatever role I am serving, my focus will always be on keeping our communities safe and making Kane County the best place in Illinois to raise a family.”

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford announced in the release that she is seeking written public comment on the applicants by a deadline of 4 p.m. Jan. 9.

Comments cannot be anonymous and should be sent to Stacie Ryan at sryan@illinoiscourts.gov.

All comments will be held in the strictest confidence, the release stated. Reached Friday, Mosser said a statement would be forthcoming on her judgeship application.

The judge seeking the appointment, Julia Yetter, is currently a Kane County associate judge who was appointed in 2018 and began serving in 2019.

A circuit judge position is elected.

The person selected to fill Busch’s vacancy will serve until the first Monday in December following the November 2028 general election, completing what would have been his second elected term.

Busch was appointed as an associate judge in 2008, elected as a circuit judge in 2010 and retained in the general elections in 2016 and 2022, records show.

The other 10 lawyers applying for the vacancy are:

• Junaid Mustafa Afeef, administrative law judge, Illinois Department of Public Health

• Nicholas Catizone, supervising assistant for the DuPage County State’s Attorney

• Alan Garrow, of Nealis & Garrow

• Randy K. Johnson, sole practitioner

• Timothy Martin, senior regional counsel, Department of Children and Family Services

• Julie M. Pirtle, partner, Peskind Law Firm

• Christopher Solfa, partner, Cunningham, Meyer & Vedrine

• Frederick John Steffen Jr., Steffen & Kelly

• Julia Ann Yetter, associate Kane County judge

• Andrea Zenker, partner, Higgins, Zenker & Coyle