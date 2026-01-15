Kane County GOP Treasurer Chris Lauzen’s son running in Delaware – as a Democrat

Republican Kane County Treasurer Chris Lauzen announced Tuesday, Sept. 16 that he would seek a second term in the Nov. 3, 2026 election. (Photo provided by Chris Lauzen)

The son of Kane County GOP Treasurer Chris Lauzen is running for state treasurer in Delaware, making no mention on his campaign website of his well-known father, who’s on the other side of the political aisle.

Ted Lauzen, a Democrat, does not mention either of his parents on his campaign website and opted not to answer why, instead saying in an email that he was focused on “building tremendous momentum here in Delaware.”

Chris Lauzen wrote in an email: “I’m delighted that Ted is running for public office in any party.”

Beyond party affiliation, father and son are closely aligned in many other ways, it appears.

Chris Lauzen has been a prominent Republican in Illinois politics for decades, having served 20 years as state senator, two terms as Kane County Board chairman and is now county treasurer, and having run past campaigns for Congress and state comptroller. He’s a CPA who has owned his own accounting firm and is seeking his second term as county treasurer in the Nov. 3 general election.

Ted Lauzen works in finance as a fiduciary investment advisor and partner at Grey Fox Wealth Advisors in Rockland, Del. His campaign website describes him as a small business owner and investment manager.

Both father and son graduated from Duke University.

The younger Lauzen served as a Marine Corps combat helicopter pilot and flew 127 combat missions in 2012-13 in Afghanistan, according to his biography on both his campaign and the Grey Fox websites.

Upon his return from Afghanistan, he earned the opportunity to compete as a modern pentathlete for Team USA.

Both father and son point to their grandfathers as their inspiration for public service.

Ted Lauzen’s campaign website credits his grandfather Joe, a World War II Navy frogman, whose stories stirred his belief in service.

“These stories weren’t about glory ... but about our shared responsibility to our country and our community,” Ted Lauzen’s campaign website states.

His campaign website includes a photo of himself as young boy in blue and red pajamas asleep in Grandpa Joe’s lap.

When the elder Lauzen announced his intent last September to seek a second term, he did so from his grandpa George’s former home in Aurora. Lauzen said he had lived with his grandfather there when he was 10.

In his announcement news release, Lauzen described his grandpa coming home from work and talking back to the news reports about his high property taxes – to which Lauzen would say, “But Grandpa, they can’t hear you.”

“Now it’s the politicians who don’t hear taxpayers’ concerns about being taxed out of their homes. Whether this is due to indifference, neglect, or incompetence, we taxpayers must push back,” the elder Lauzen said in the release. “I am the serious, experienced and proven ‘anti-tax-increase’ candidate for Kane County Treasurer.”

Chris Lauzen did not take Ted’s omission as a snub, stating in his email he and his wife Sarah “are not on the ballot in Delaware.”

“There was a favorite time in my life when our four sons were in two bunkbeds in the back bedroom in the home we’ve lived in for 40+ years and I’d get to read to them as they fell asleep,” Lauzen’s email said.

Lauzen read them stories and speeches by John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and presidents Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt, Lauzen wrote.

“I love and admire [our sons] as men of character and substance, not political labels,” Lauzen wrote, giving a nod to Shakespeare’s tragic Capulet-Montague feud, “What’s in a name?’”