New ‘medical resort,’ rehab facility opens in Batavia

Ignite Medical Resort Batavia is now welcoming patients. (Photo provided by Ignite Medical Resort Batavia)

Highlighted by Mayor Jeff Schielke as one of Batavia’s top future developments in the “State of the Community” address, Ignite Medical Resort Batavia has officially opened its doors.

The medical rehabilitation facility offers intense clinical programming and quality care, matched with boutique-like amenities, like on-site spas and private chefs.

Ignite Medical Resort Batavia is welcoming patients at 2349 Main St., Batavia.

The business offers rapid referral processing, admission coordination, transition-of-care support and on-site tours.

Ignite Medical Resort offers specialized programs, including personalized treatment and recovery plans for orthopedic rehabilitation, stroke recovery, cardiac care and pulmonary therapy. They also include wound healing, infection control, and renal support.

“Every long-term care journey is unique, and so is our approach,” the business said on its website. “Our dedicated professionals work closely with each patient to create a personalized care plan tailored to their individual needs...(Our) on-site physicians, therapists, nurse practitioners, and skilled physical rehabilitation team collaborate closely with leading hospitals in the region to deliver exceptional care.”

The business prioritizes daily activities that may have become more challenging for the patient, such as bathing, dressing, grooming and mobility.

Ignite Medical Resort said they combine quality care with the high-end hospitality of a 5-star luxury resort.

“(We) deliver compassionate support in a setting that combines the clinical excellence of a world-class physical therapy facility with the comfort and elegance of a luxury resort,” the business said on its website.

Guests benefit from an on-site pharmacy, personalized concierge support, and meals crafted by a dedicated chef, according to its website.

“Designed with patient comfort and clinical excellence in mind, (we) offer a modern environment focused on delivering high-quality post-acute rehabilitation care,” the business said. “We are committed to being a trusted partner and making the discharge planning process smooth and stress-free.”

The business is accepting Medicare, insurance, private pay and Medicaid.

Learn more by visiting, ignitemedicalresorts.com/batavia-il.htm, or by calling 331-232-6200.