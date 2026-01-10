‘Valentines for Seniors’ card drive accepting donations through Feb. 6

Shaw Local file photo – State Senator Don DeWitte, R–St. Charles, will hold his sixth annual “Valentines for Seniors” card drive to spread connection and kindness to seniors (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

State Senator Don DeWitte, R–St. Charles, will hold his sixth annual “Valentines for Seniors” card drive to spread connection and kindness to seniors.

The drive will accept cards through Feb. 6.

Public and private school students, community groups, residents, church groups, and scouting organizations can create handmade Valentine’s Day cards and drawings. The cards will be delivered to 33rd District long-term care centers, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes.

“This program is a reminder that small acts of kindness can make a big difference,” DeWitte said in a news release. “For many seniors, receiving a handmade card lets them know someone took the time to think about them, and that sense of connection truly matters.”

“Every year we see incredible creativity and generosity from our local students and organizations,” DeWitte also said in the news release. “Delivering these cards and seeing the reaction from residents is very rewarding.”

Cards can be mailed to or dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Dewitte’s West Dundee office, 641 S. Eighth St., and St. Charles office, 406 Surrey Woods Drive, Suite A.

“Loneliness can be especially difficult for seniors during the winter months,” DeWitte said in the news release. “A simple card can lift spirits and remind them they are a valued part of our community.”

For information, email amccarthy@sgop.ilga.gov or call 847-214-8245.