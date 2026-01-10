Geneva 708 Board awards $200K to service agencies

John Jennejahn of St. Charles, a client of the Association for Individual Development, got to throw the first pitch at the May 12 Kane County Cougars game at Elfstrom Stadium in Geneva. AID received a grant from the Geneva 708 Board to continue supporting its services. (Provided photo)

From daycare for elders with dementia, sheltering the homeless, preventing suicide and assisting those with substance abuse disorders, 16 service providers received $200,000 in grants from the Geneva 708 Mental Health Board in its 2025 annual allocations.

The top recipients were Association for Individual Development, receiving $32,068; Ecker Center for Behavioral Health, with $26,640; and TriCity Family Services with $24,124, according to the 2025 funding allocations.

The 708 Board Chair Eleanor Hamilton presented the awards and its annual report at the Dec. 1 Geneva City Council meeting.

“The Geneva Mental Health Board is a city 708 Board, and has as its mission supporting members of the community through funding, advocacy and education in the areas of mental health issues, substance use disorders and developmental disabilities,” Hamilton said.

Other recipients were:

• Lazarus House - $18,897

• Lighthouse Recovery - $14,283

• National Alliance on Mental Illness - Kane-south, DeKalb and Kendall counties - $13,340

• Elderday Center - $10,168

• Valley Sheltered Workshop - $9,354

• Fox Vally Special Recreation Foundation - $9,068

• Fox Valley Hands of Hope - $8,354

• Suicide Prevention Services - $7,583

• HorsePower Therapeutic Riding - $6,890

• Joshua Tree Community - $6,411

• Day One Pact - $4,997

• Anderson Humane - $4,497

• Easterseals DuPage/Kane - $3,326

The service organizations asked for $308,892 in grants, more than what the board could grant, records show.

Fox Valley Hands of Hope, 200 Whitfield Drive, Geneva, provides free grief support and counseling.

Fox Valley Hands of Hope held a remembrance ceremony for those who've died from COVID-19. The Geneva nonprofit received grant funding from the Geneva 708 Board. (Fox Valley Hands of Hope)

It applied for $15,000, and was awarded $8,354.

But the nonprofit is still grateful, Associate Executive Director for Strategic Initiatives and Resources Steve Weaver stated in an email.

“We couldn’t do the work that we do without them,” Weaver’s email stated. “We are grateful for the support we receive ... Like all funders, Geneva 708 must balance available funds with the volume and size of requests, and it is not uncommon to receive less than requested.”

Joan E. and Bob T. share a laugh at the Elderday Center in Batavia. The center, which offers therapeutic care for seniors will celebrate 35 years of service this year. Elderday received a grant from the Geneva 708 Board. (Sandy Bressner)

Hands of Hope also does fundraising and seeks other grants so that all of its grief-support services remain free and accessible, his email stated.

The Association for Individual Development, based in Elgin, offers programs and services for individuals facing developmental, intellectual, physical and mental health challenges.

AID supports over 5,200 children and adults, operates community day centers in Elgin, Aurora, Batavia and Yorkville, and offers outpatient mental health clinics. It also supports more than 500 people in their own apartments and more than 200 in group homes.

Though it received $32,068, AID applied for $46,840 from the Geneva 708 board.

Christie Plotzke, associate vice president of resource development for AID, stated in an email that the grant award is comparable to past awards.

Noelle Brown, 9, rides Windy with help from volunteer Sam Dumbacher during her session at HorsePower Therapeutic Riding in Maple Park. HorsePower provides riding lessons for children and adults with disabilities. (Sandy Bressner)

“We are grateful for the partnership with the MHB and we realize that they have a limited amount of funding and there is a great need across the community,” Plotzke wrote.

“Geneva residents with disabilities participate in permanent supportive housing, community living, career planning, mental health treatment and recovery, crisis support, nutrition, health and wellness, advocacy and community participation activities,” Plotzke wrote. “Without local support, individuals face many barriers and are at a significantly heightened risk for food and housing instability, restrictive living environments and psychiatric hospitalization.”

Like Hands of Hope, AID also does fundraising.

Based in Elgin, Ecker Center for Behavoiral Health, with an office at 1652 E. Main St., St. Charles, offers a variety of mental health support programs.

Ecker asked for $36,000 from the Geneva 708 Board, but received $26,640.

“We’re deeply grateful for Geneva 708’s support,” Ecker CEO Daphne Sandouka stated in an email. “While we understand that funding requests can’t always be fully met, every dollar makes a meaningful difference, and this grant will help us continue providing essential behavioral health services in our community.”