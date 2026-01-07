KidStrong Batavia, fitness center for tots, is about much more than building physical strength

Kids participate in fitness classes designed to stimulate childhood development and build confidence at KidStrong Batavia. (Photo Provided By KidStrong Batavia)

Mother and son duo Carrie and Declan Sebold took over the KidStrong Batavia fitness center because they know that, when it comes to kids confidently flexing, it’s about so much more than muscles.

Certified coaches lead kids ages 1 to 11 through fun, age-appropriate classes, camps and activities designed to spur childhood development in a way that “goes beyond typical play or sports activities.”

“We emphasize confidence-building, mental toughness, independence and self-regulation,” Carrie Sebold said. “Activities combine physical challenges like balance, coordination, strength, and agility games with cognitive elements like problem-solving and creativity. We also build character skills through teamwork and sportsmanship. This helps children become more capable and self-assured, positively impacting schools, playgrounds, and future activities.”

Kids enjoy fitness classes designed to stimulate childhood development and build confidence at KidStrong Batavia. (Photo provided by KidStrong Batavia)

Carrie Sebold is also the new owner of the Naperville and Carol Stream KidStrong locations.

Her son, a retired collegiate gymnast and fitness enthusiast, joined the Batavia center as a coach in 2024 when it first opened its doors.

What attracted them both is the structured, science-based child development programming.

Carrie Sebold said many of the coaches already work in child-related fields or are pursuing degrees and careers in child development, pediatric therapy and education. She said KidStrong provides the coaches great professional training and hands-on experience.

“Our passionate, highly trained and certified coaches are dedicated to helping every child become the very best version of themselves,” Carrie Sebold said.

The result, she added, “is stronger kids, more confident families, empowered coaches and healthier more connected communities everywhere.”

Sebold said she’s been extremely encouraged from the positive feedback she has received from families.

Among the positive feedback the KidStrong operators said they’ve received is from a family who said their 5-year-old and a 7-year-old children have grown so much with the program. The older child loves the camps he gets to attend when school is out.

Another family said that beyond their daughter’s enjoyment of the classes, they love the emphasis on confidence-building, teamwork, individual competitiveness, problem-solving, strength and endurance training, and cultivating a positive attitude, according to KidStrong Batavia.

KidStrong Batavia is located at 53 S. Randall Road.

Programs are available 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, and from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Programs are also available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

KidStrong Batavia also offers camps from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on days when school is out and families are working. The fitness center is also available for birthday parties and field trips.

You can learn more by visiting, kidstrong.com.