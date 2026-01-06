Woodstock family adopts husky rescued from icy pond

Kate and Mitch Parisek of Woodstock with Flash, the husky rescued from a fall through the ice last month. Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue pulled the dog from a freezing pond in St. Charles, got him to a vet, then to Animal House Shelter in Huntley – where the Pariseks adopted him. (Photo provided by Kate Parisek)

Flash, the wandering husky rescued from a frigid pond in St. Charles Township last month, has found his forever home in Woodstock.

Kate and Mitch Parisek adopted him two days ago from Animal House Shelter in Huntley.

“I saw his picture on the animal shelter website,” Kate said. “I didn’t even know he was the dog that was rescued. He’s so handsome.”

The Pariseks’ son had a malamute named Cora. But when he and the dog moved out in October, she missed them.

“Then when I saw Flash’s picture, we just went to meet him and loved him,” Kate said. “He’s so mellow. When people come in, he’s very happy to meet them, he doesn’t jump up on anybody and doesn’t run around like a maniac. He’s really calm and has been so good. Last night, he had nightmares. He was crying in his sleep.”

Nightmares.

No wonder.

Fox River and Countryside firefighter Michael Amacher crawls out on the ice early Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, to rescue a husky that fell through the ice in a pond in the 36W400 block of Hunters Gate Road in St. Charles Township. The dog didn't have a collar. Its chip showed an owner in West Chicago, but no one answered the phone. Photo provided by Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue (sub)

Flash fell through the ice in a pond in the 36W400 block of Hunters Gate Road in St. Charles Township, early on a bitterly cold morning Monday, Dec. 15.

Neighbors in the Crane Road Estates subdivision, whose houses back up to the pond, heard his frantic barking from the frigid water in sub-zero temperature and called 911.

Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue responded.

A firefighter, wearing an exposure suit, crawled out on the ice and picked up the dog while other firefighters provided support.

Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue saved a 100-pound husky that fell through the ice into a pond in the 36W400 block of Hunters Gate Road in St. Charles Township. Deputy Chief James Niesel, (left) firefighter John Wilson and Nick Cavaligos carrying the husky rescued from the iced. Not pictured are firefighter Michael Amacher, Battalion Chief Scott Sutherland and firefighter Art Lloyd, who also participated in the rescue. (Photo provided by Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue )

They took the soaking wet, freezing and terrified pup to the Dundee Animal Hospital of Elgin, where veterinarians stabilized him. Then he was taken to Animal House Shelter in Huntley where he became available for adoption when no owner claimed him.

The outcome of their dog rescue from the freezing pond was gratifying to Fire Chief Michael Hill.

“We go to bad situations and make them better,” Hill said. “We’re just so happy there was a positive outcome – first in his rescue and secondly, the longterm solution of him being adopted and having a loving family.”