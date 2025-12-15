Firefighters rescue husky who fell through ice near St. Charles

Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue firefighter John Wilson carries a husky rescued from falling through the ice in a pond in the 36W400 block of Hunters Gate Road, St. Charles Township, early Monday, Dec. 15, 20205. (Photo provided by Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue)

The neighbors saw him on their doorbell cameras all night Sunday and early Monday walking around Crane Road Estates in St. Charles Township.

The subdivision has large homes arranged in a circle around a retention pond.

Then they heard the large dog barking and saw he’d fallen through the ice of a retention pond in back of their houses.

Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue in St. Charles Township got the call of a large dog that fell through the ice about 7:30 a.m. behind a house in the 36W400 block of Hunters Gate Road, and they came to the rescue, Deputy Chief James Niesel said.

Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue saved a 100-pound husky that fell through the ice into a pond in the 36W400 block of Hunters Gate Road in St. Charles Township. Deputy Chief James Niesel, (left) firefighter John Wilson and Nick Cavaligos carrying the husky rescued from the iced. Not pictured are firefighter Michael Amacher, Battalion Chief Scott Sutherland and firefighter Art Lloyd, who also participated in the rescue. (Photo provided by Fox River and Countryside Fire/Rescue )

“Firefighters put on an exposures suit we call mustang suits to crawl out and lift him out of the water,” Niesel said. “It was a 100-pound husky. We don’t know where he’s from. He didn’t have a collar. The chip came back from West Chicago but nobody answers.”

Niesel said nobody recognized the dog or has an idea whom he belongs to.

The retention pond in back of the houses is about an acre in size, he said.

“We got the dog out, then transported him in warm blankets to Dundee Animal Hospital of Elgin,” Niesel said. “They were ready for him and are taking care of him. His body temperature was very low, 90 degrees. It should be 98.”

While the veterinarians at the clinic are caring for the husky, they are also trying to find his owner, as are Kane County Sheriff’s deputies.

The fire district serves more than 30,000 residents over 38 square miles in the unincorporated areas of St. Charles and Campton townships and the villages of Campton Hills and Wayne, with a portion in DuPage County.

It recently opened its third fire house.