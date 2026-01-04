St. Charles Arts Council plans ‘legacy’ show, first exhibition of 2026

The St. Charles Arts Council plans its first exhibit of 2026. (Provided by St. Charles Arts Council)

The St. Charles Arts Council’s first exhibition of the new year will be a Legacy International show, “featuring the work of six exceptional artists who have a lifetime of experiences, stories, and artwork to fill the biggest of gallery walls,” the council said in a news release.

The exhibition runs Jan. 9 to Feb. 1, with an opening reception 1-3 p.m. Jan. 11, at the council’s ARC gallery at 121 N. 2nd St. The public is invited to attend the opening reception “to celebrate the artists and experience the exhibit’s theme: ‘creativity is ageless,’” the release said.

Artists whose work is featured are:

• Sue Anderson

• LaThoriel Badenhausen

• Ed Cook

• Pat Lagger

• Gene McCormick

• Rosalie Vass