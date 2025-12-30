Crews battle Kane County barn fire with heavy smoke and roof collapse

Several fire stations in Kane County responded to a barn fire in Burlington on Dec. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by The Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District)

Several fire crews responded to a pole barn fully engulfed in flames in Kane County Monday. Heavy smoke billowed into the sky as the fire crews worked on extinguishing the fire.

Multiple agencies, including the Burlington and Pingree Grove and Countryside fire protection districts and the St. Charles Fire Department, responded shortly after noon to the 45W500 block of Plank Road near Burlington.

Upon arrival, first responders found the barn “fully involved with the roof down,” according to a district release.

Units were on scene for around 3½ hours, according to the release.

No injuries have been reported. The fire crews did not yet provide a cost estimate of the property lost.

The fire remains under investigation.