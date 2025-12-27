Kaneland School District names Educator of the Year nominees

The Educator of the Year event nominating committee recently announced the nominees representing Kaneland District 302 in the Kane County 2026 Educator of the Year Awards.
The Educator of the Year awards ceremony will be held May 1.
The nominees include:
- Classroom Middle School Educator: Margaret Pacana, sixth grade ELA
- Classroom High School Educator: Dominic Bruno, English, Kaneland High School
- Educational Service Personnel: Rudo Muzorewa-Hughes, receptionist, Kaneland Harter Middle School
- Early Career Educator: Abigail Bowers, seventh grade science, Kaneland Harter Middle School
- Classroom Elementary/Early Childhood Teacher: Gail Payton, technology teacher, Kaneland John Shields Elementary School
- Student Support Personnel: Stacie Salzman, MTSS teacher, Kaneland McDole Elementary School
Kaneland community members, staff, students, and parents are encouraged to submit letters supporting the nominees. The letters are required to complete the nomination process and are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 31.
The letters can be sent via mail to the following addresses:
- Letters in support of Margaret Pacana, Rudo Muzorewa-Hughes or Abigail Bowers should be sent to Kerri Jass, Kaneland Harter Middle School, 1601 Esker Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554.
- Letters in support of Dominic Bruno should be sent to Michelle Jurcenko, Kaneland High School, 47W326 Keslinger Road, Maple Park, IL 60151.
- Letters in support of Gail Payton should be sent to Jessica Dixon, Kaneland John Shields Elementary School, 85 S. Main St., Sugar Grove, IL 60554.
- Letters in support of Stacie Salzman should be sent to Linda Norton, Kaneland McDole Elementary School, 2901 Foxmoor Drive, Montgomery, IL 60538.