Kaneland School District names Educator of the Year nominees

More than 800 people attended the Kane County Educator of the Year awards dinner May 2 at the Q Center in St. Charles. (Provided by Kane County Regional Office of Education)

The Educator of the Year event nominating committee recently announced the nominees representing Kaneland District 302 in the Kane County 2026 Educator of the Year Awards.

The Educator of the Year awards ceremony will be held May 1.

The nominees include:

Classroom Middle School Educator: Margaret Pacana, sixth grade ELA

Kaneland community members, staff, students, and parents are encouraged to submit letters supporting the nominees. The letters are required to complete the nomination process and are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 31.

The letters can be sent via mail to the following addresses: