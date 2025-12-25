Kane Auditor Penny Wegman named Auditor of the Year

LaSalle County Auditor Stephanie Jo Thompson (left), presented Kane Auditor Penny Wegman with the 2025 Auditor of the Year AWard from the Illinois Association of County Auditors during a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. Thompson is secretary of the association. (Photo provided by Kane County)

The Illinois Association of County Auditors named Kane County Auditor Penny Wegman the 2025 Auditor of the Year, according to a news release.

LaSalle County Auditor Stephanie Jo Thompson, secretary of the association, presented Wegman with a plaque for the award during a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Dec. 23.

The membership unanimously approved the award by resolution Nov. 15, the release stated.

“This recognition reflects the collective work of Kane County government,” Wegman said in the release. “It would have been impossible without the cooperation and collaboration of the Kane County Board and other county departments. Strong financial oversight depends on departments working together in the public interest.”

The resolution cited Wegman’s leadership in modernizing the Kane County Auditor’s Office, strengthening internal controls and expanding public access to financial information.

Kane County Auditor Penny Wegman with her 2025 Auditor of the Year Award stands with her staff: Dalia Samak (left), Wegman, Emma Saveley, Crystal Head and Porfirio Lara. Illinois Association of County Auditors presented the award during a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (Photo provided by Kane County)

Since taking office in 2020, Wegman led several initiatives aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and accountability, including:

• Expanding the county’s online checkbook to provide real-time access to county spending

• Recommending policy improvements adopted by the Kane County Board to strengthen financial procedures

• Establishing an internship program to provide students with hands-on experience in public service

• Completing audit work that supported a competitively bid purchasing card system, resulting in improved performance and cost savings

Wegman’s audit of the county’s credit card use for the 2019-20 fiscal year – known as purchasing or p-cards – led to the discovery of $22,000 in six payments to DeVry University as a perk to one employee. Going back four fiscal years, she found that in total, $58,211 was spent on that employee to attend DeVry University, according to the release.

Wegman was previously honored with the Innovator of the Year Award from the International Association of Government Officials in July 2024.

The Illinois Association of County Auditors promotes professional excellence, accountability, and best practices in county financial management, according to its website.

Wegman, who was reelected to a second term in 2024, is currently seeking to become the county’s treasurer. She is vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination in a three-way race with Scott Johansen and Connie Cain in the March 17, 2026, primary election.

The primary winner will face incumbent Treasurer Chris Lauzen in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. Lauzen, a Republican, is unopposed in the GOP primary while he seeks a second term.