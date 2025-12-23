Aurora man faces 32 felony charges following child sexual abuse materials investigation

An Aurora man faces 32 felony charges following an investigation by the Aurora Police Department into materials allegedly depicting child sexual abuse, according to police.

After a review of the case by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jose E. Delacruz, 25, was charged with 11 Class X counts of dissemination of child sexual abuse material and 19 Class 2 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, police said in a news release. Delacruz is also charged with two Class X counts of production of child sexual abuse material, according to authorities.

The investigation began after Aurora police said they received information through a national reporting system regarding the suspected possession of illegal material involving minors. The information enabled the police to conduct a detailed review of digital evidence to identify the suspect, the police release said.

The investigation was conducted over several months as additional information was developed and corroborated, according to the release.

“These cases are complex and require careful, methodical investigative work,” Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in the release. “The behavior involved is deeply harmful, and our investigators approach these cases with a focus on accountability and, above all, protecting victims. While these investigations often take time, they remain a priority for our department.”

Delacruz remains in custody at the Kane County Adult Justice Center and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 7 at the Kane County Judicial Center, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further details regarding the investigation or the material involved are being released to protect the privacy of the victims, according to the release.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.