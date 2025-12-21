To mark longest night of year, United Methodist Church of Geneva hosts Advent Spiral Walk Sunday

United Methodist Church of Geneva will host a candlelit Advent Spiral Walk Sunday, Dec. 21.

The free, public event takes place 2 to 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the church at 211 Hamilton St.

The walk takes participants on a quiet path similar to a labyrinth and includes three reflection stations symbolizing waiting, releasing, lifting. Each station offers scripture and poetry for prayer, contemplation and response.

Pastor Heather Connor said in a news release: “As December progresses and daylight grows scarce, many of us feel the need to follow the rhythms of nature and slow down. This slowing allows us to listen more closely and tend to the quiet places within ourselves. As we approach the longest night of the year, we invite you into an ancient, storied practice of reflection and hope: the Advent Spiral.”

Connor explained the Advent Spiral is “inspired by Waldorf tradition, where seasonal festivals help children and adults experience time not as something rushed, but as something lived through the body, the senses, and the natural world.

“Marking seasonal change helps participants notice the movement of the sun and the deep rhythms of the earth, while cultivating gratitude for creation, community, and the quiet light that dwells within each of us,” she said.

The church also hosts a “classic candlelight” service at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 and “Big, Bright, Brass Christmas Eve” program at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and “Comfy and Cozy Carols” at 9 p.m. Dec. 24.

More information is at 630-232-7120 or genevaumc.org.