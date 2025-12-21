CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank named Food Bank Leader of the Year

Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, addresses donors, volunteers and staff as part of the food bank’s 40th Anniversary Inaugural Founder’s Day event in Geneva on Thursday, May 18. 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

A national publication, Food Bank News, named Northern Illinois Food Bank CEO Julie Yurko was named 2025 Food Bank Leader of the Year.

Yurko has led the Northern Illinois Food Bank, based in Geneva, since 2014. She championed efforts to improve the experience for neighbors, diversify food access options, expand fresh food availability and build stronger partnerships with pantries, donors and volunteers, according to a news release.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” Yurko said in the release. “It reflects the dedication of our entire team, our partners, and the neighbors who inspire us every day. Together, we’re building a stronger, more nourished Northern Illinois.”

Food Bank News covers hunger relief trends and organizations across the country. The award recognizes exceptional leadership, innovation and measurable impact in the fight against hunger, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to see Julie recognized on the national stage,” Northern Illinois Food Bank Board Chair Nate Carden said in the release. “Her inspirational leadership and data-driven strategy have transformed how we serve neighbors with dignity and compassion.”

In announcing the honor, Food Bank News cited Yurko’s commitment to strengthening satisfaction and loyalty across the food bank’s network and driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

Yurko was selected through a competitive nomination process, with the final decision made by the publication’s editorial team, according to the release.

The publication also highlighted the impact of the organization’s use of Net Promoter Score tools and the implementation of neighbor councils, both of which ensure that community voices help shape and improve food access services.

A Net Promoter Score measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products or services.

Under Yurko’s leadership, the Northern Illinois Food Bank continues to expand its reach and deepen its commitment to access and community-centered care, according to the release.

Last year, Northern Illinois Food Bank and its network of more than 900 food pantries and feeding programs provided more than 93 million meals to neighbors across its 13-county service area in Northern Illinois. Those include McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, Will, Ogle, Kankakee, DuPage, Kendall, Lake, Boone, Winnebago, Stephenson and Grundy.