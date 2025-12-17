Batavia, Geneva team up for new Christmas tournament

Geneva’s head coach Sarah Meadows talks to Batavia’s head coach Kevin Jensen before tip-off of their basketball game at Geneva High School. The two schools are teaming up to host a new Christmas tournament next week. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Whether it is on the football field, basketball/volleyball court, baseball/softball diamond, or in any other sport, Batavia and Geneva are the fiercest of rivals.

According to Google maps, approximately 4.8 miles separate the two schools.

However, the two schools have joined forces to form the Fox River Classic, a 16-team girls basketball tournament held over the upcoming holidays.

The inaugural Fox River Classic is scheduled for Dec. 22-23, 26-27, with the first two rounds hosted by Geneva, while the final two rounds will take place at Batavia — championship and third-place games scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27.

“We have been working on this for nearly two years,” said Batavia coach Kevin Jensen. “We could not get it set up in time to run last year, so Geneva headed back to Montini for a year, and Batavia traveled to Loyola.

“As soon as those tournaments ended last season, we began planning this year’s (Fox River Classic) tournament. The intention all along was to create a 16-team bracketed tournament. We did not want to run a tournament without 16 teams.”

That became one of the toughest parts, according to Jensen.

“Finding 16 teams was challenging at times,” he said. “Schools are hesitant to commit to a tournament in its first year. However, Sarah (Geneva coach Meadows) and I started talking to schools two years ago, which made it a little easier.

“We even have a couple schools that did not participate this year but are interested for next year.”

Ten of the 16 teams own .500 or better records heading into this week’s action.

Monday’s first-round matchups include Hersey vs. York (9 a.m.), Lake Zurich vs. Yorkville (10:30 a.m.), Glenbard West vs. Morris (noon), Naperville North vs. Batavia (1:30 p.m.), Rockford Guilford vs. Oswego East (3:30 p.m.), St. Ignatius vs. Lincoln-Way Central (5 p.m.), Lockport vs. DeKalb (6:30 p.m.), and Peoria-Notre Dame vs. Geneva (8 p.m.).

“I am super excited about this,” said Meadows. “And I am excited to not be on the road (or not for very long) for Christmas. We have been going to Montini and Morton for a very long time.”

Batavia and Geneva participated in the Morton College Christmas Tournament four years ago until it disbanded two years ago, leaving the schools stuck looking for new tournaments.

With Batavia already hosting a 16-team lower-level (freshman and sophomore) tourney on Dec. 22-23, “teaming up with Geneva was imperative to making all this work,” said Jensen. “Several schools are participating at all three levels.”

So much for those Batavia-Geneva feud rumors.

“I honestly get along with everyone in our conference,” said Meadows. “We compete hard on the court and sometimes get annoyed with each other, but life is bigger than basketball.”

“The hope is to run this tournament for many years to come, and to continue to grow this tournament to include state powers every single year,” said Jensen.

