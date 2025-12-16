Books Between Bites program on ‘Christmas Past’ set for Dec. 18 at Batavia Library

The city of Batavia’s next Books Between Bites program will include a discussion about the annual feature “Christmas Past” by retired WBBM News Radio editor Jim Benes.

The free program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Batavia Public Library’s Founders Room, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The discussion includes “Christmas Past” stories and audio clips. Benes created the feature from previous Chicago Christmas news articles in 1980. Book copies are available to buy. No registration is required.

Participants can bring a lunch. Lunch items, baked goods and beverages will be available to buy at Flyleaf Bakery Cafe. To preorder lunch, call 331-302-3480.

For information, visit booksbetweenbites.com.