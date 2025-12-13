St. Charles police arrest 3 for DUIs, issue 12 speeding citations during holiday week crackdown

(file photo) The St. Charles Police Department conducted heightened enforcement during the week leading up to Thanksgiving. (Sandy Bressner)

To maximize safety around the holiday season, the St. Charles Police Department conducted additional traffic enforcement in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

The extra patrols were in partnership with the Illinois State Police to help keep holiday travel safe. The “Click It or Ticket” and the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns ran from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

“By participating, the St. Charles Police joined law enforcement agencies across Illinois in a coordinated effort to increase roadway safety,” the police said in a post.

During the safety campaign, officers arrested three drivers for driving under the influence.

Officers also issued 12 speeding citations and arrested one motorist for driving with a suspended license.

Officers further issued one citation for distracted driving and 12 citations for various other violations.

An additional three drivers were issued warnings.

The increased enforcement was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Seat belts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to save your life in a crash,” Patrol Commander Rob Vicicondi said in a news release. “We’re asking every driver and passenger to buckle up, every trip, every time, and to make a plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin. If you drink alcohol or use cannabis, don’t drive.”

Police urged residents to choose a sober driver or plan to use a taxi, public transit or rideshare service to avoid becoming a danger on the road. They also recommend hosts offer alcohol-free beverages and help arrange sober transportation. When driving, ensure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt to protect against a possible impaired driver, police said.

And if you’ve used cannabis, don’t drive, police said. Effects of the drug can be delayed and impair driver’s reaction time and judgement.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, police said to pull over safely and call 911.